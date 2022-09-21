New York Knicks star Jalen Brunson gets engaged to long-term girlfriend Ali Marks

In June, he signed a four-year, $104 million contract after four seasons in Dallas

Brunson, pictured on one knee on the gym’s basketball court, has been dating Marks since they both attended Stevenson High School

The 26-year-old guard posted two close-ups of himself and Ali Marks on Instagram along with the caption ‘Forever’

New York Knicks rookie Jalen Brunson has confirmed his engagement to longtime girlfriend Ali Marks as the pair shared photos of the romantic proposal on their high school basketball court.

The 26-year-old former Dallas Maverick posted two close-ups of himself and Marks alongside the caption ‘Forever’ as his wife-to-be showed off her sparkly new ring.

Marks, who is a physical therapist, “dog mom” and recent graduate of Northwestern University, also shared two behind-the-scenes photos of the proposal in the gym at Stevenson High School, where she and Brunson first met, in Illinois.

Jalen Brunson and longtime girlfriend Ali Marks announced their engagement Tuesday

The romantic proposal took place at Stevenson High School – where Marks and Brunson met

The couple are high school sweethearts, and an old photo of them going to prom together was displayed on a big screen inside the gym

Brunson, pictured on one knee courting the gym’s basketball court like a true player, was recently inducted into the school’s Hall of Fame, according to The New York Post.

Marks made sure to make her love for her high school sweetheart public, captioning her Instagram post on Tuesday with the following four words: ‘You are a lifetime.’

Brunson, who signed a four-year, $104 million contract with the Knicks in June, is seen waiting for Marks with a smile and his hands in his pockets while wearing a suit and plain white T-shirt, surrounded by candles, an archway and heart made of flowers.

In another snap, the former Villanova player is seen on one knee in front of Marks, who appears to have been caught off guard in the heat of the moment, while an old prom photo of the pair is shown on a big screen inside the gym.

Although the length of their relationship is still unclear, the couple often shares photos of time together on social media.

In June, Marks celebrated her new fiancé’s big-money move to the Big Apple by sharing an Instagram post of her and Brunson inside Madison Square Garden, along with a caption of blue, orange and white hearts — the Knicks’ colors.

IS IT A YES?!: Marks jumped into her fiancé’s arms after being surprised

Brunson joined the New York Knicks in June after four seasons with the Dallas Mavericks, who selected him No. 33 in the 2018 first round

Mavs owner Mark Cuban and several NBA players congratulated Brunson after the public announcement of his engagement to Marks.

“See how I predicted it,” Cuban said with no ill feelings toward the former Dallas guard for his summer. “Congratulations,” he added in a separate comment.

“Congratulations Brodie,” former teammate Reggie Bullock said.

Many NBA players, including Reggie Bullock and Donovan Mitchell, as well as Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban, congratulated Brunson after news of the proposal was revealed

‘Yessir congrats,’ wrote Donovan Mitchell, who ended up signing with the Cleveland Cavaliers after being linked to the Knicks all this summer.

Brunson was part of the NBA’s 2018 Draft, selected as the 33rd overall pick by the Mavs, for whom he played for four seasons.

Together, Brunson and the Mavs reached the Western Conference finals last season, but were eliminated in five games by the Golden State Warriors, who eventually went on to become champions.