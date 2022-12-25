New York Knicks continue a Christmas tradition at MSG, LeBron James laces up: NBA’s festive slate

Christmas comes with traditions. Like the New York Knicks playing at Madison Square Garden. Or LeBron James putting on his sneakers and getting to work. And the defending NBA champions are in action for the holidays.

All those things are happening this year. And this holiday has a new twist: Memphis, welcome to the Christmas stage.

The NBA’s Christmas Quintupleheader is Sunday, with the Grizzlies and Ja Morant set to play for the first time in that franchise’s history on December 25.

They will get the honor of going to Golden State and taking on the reigning – albeit small-handed and staggering lately – champions in a rematch of last season’s Western Conference Semifinals, won by the Warriors in six games.

It is the 15th consecutive year that five games will be played over Christmas. Some things to know about the five matchups (always oriental):

PHILADELPHIA IN NEW YORK, noon

The Knicks extend their record for Christmas appearances and are selected to play on the holiday for the 55th time. Of these, 47 have been home.

It’s the 13th Knicks-76ers game over Christmas; no two teams have met again over the holidays. And it features two of the NBA’s hottest teams right now – the Knicks are 8-2 in their last 10 games and the 76ers are on a seven-game winning streak. Joel Embiid leads the NBA with 33 points per game.

Fact: 76ers coach Doc Rivers played four times over Christmas, including once while he was with the Knicks, and all four of those games were on the road. Add in his coaching years and this is Rivers’ 17th appearance in a Christmas game – the 15th will be a road race.

LA LAKERS IN DALLAS, 2:30 p.m

LeBron James appears seemingly as often at Christmas as Santa does. If James plays, it will be his 17th Christmas appearance, breaking the tie with Kobe Bryant for the most time in NBA history. If he plays and the Lakers win, it will be the 11th time James has walked away as a Christmas winner – another record for NBA players.

And the Lakers perform at Christmas for the 24th consecutive year. They enter with a December 25 record of 24–24, the most holiday wins in NBA history, one ahead of the Knicks.

It will be Mavericks star Luka Doncic’s second Christmas game, after he and Dallas lost a road game to the Lakers in 2020. Mavs coach Jason Kidd made four appearances over the holidays, including a loss to James and the Miami Heat in an NBA Finals rematch to open the 2011–12 season.

Fact: The Mavericks will unveil the statue of Basketball Hall of Fame nominee Dirk Nowitzki in their arena a few hours before the game.

BUCKS AT CELTICS, 5 p.m

It’s a double rematch, after Milwaukee defeated Boston at Christmas last year and the Celtics defeated the Bucks in seven games in last season’s Eastern Conference Semifinals.

Before Giannis Antetokounmpo came along, the Bucks had only played four Christmas games in their history. They are now playing on vacation for the fifth consecutive season, although Antetokounmpo appeared to have injured his right hand in a Friday night loss to the Brooklyn Nets.

The Celtics aren’t exactly rolling in the matchup. They’ve dropped five of their last seven games, after a blistering 21-5 start to the season – but come with an impressive 121-109 victory over Minnesota on Friday.

Fact: This is Boston’s 36th Christmas game, but only the fourth at home. The Celtics insisted for decades that they did not want arena workers and others away from their families during the holidays.

GRIZZLIES AT WARRIORS, 8 p.m

Stephen Curry is injured and will not play for Golden State, which is 2-7 in its last nine games. This matchup opens an eight-game homestand for the defending champions, who are 15-18 and are now on the outside of the Western Conference playoff picture.

“Clearly we need to turn things around,” said Warriors coach Steve Kerr. “The good news is that the standings in the West are quite packed. Despite our record, we’re not in major trouble. We need to get solid. We need to get some guys healthy. And of course we need to start playing better. And get some momentum.”

For Morant and the Grizzlies, this was a stage and game they wanted. Morant tweeted his excitement to Warriors forward Draymond Green when the NBA announced the Christmas schedule over the summer; Green responded by inviting Morant and his family to Christmas dinner.

Fact: With Memphis in a Christmas game, Charlotte is the only active franchise still playing for the holidays.

SUNS AT NUGGETS, 10:30 PM

Denver is looking for its first Christmas win since 1994, and two-time NBA defensive MVP Nikola Jokic plays like someone well worth winning the award again.

The Suns did not play over Christmas from 2010 through 2020, but are back on the holiday schedule for a second consecutive season. They lost to Golden State at Christmas last year.

Fact: Phoenix is ​​12-7 on Christmas, the fifth best record in the league. Denver is 1-6, the league’s second worst record this year, ahead of only Toronto (0-2).