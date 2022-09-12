New York judge called Hispanic people ‘liars’ and gay men ‘f*****s’, court docs claim

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

A New York judge has been accused of making despicable homophobic and racist comments in her courthouse.

Judge Harriet Thompson is said to have said homosexuality is an ‘abomination’ in the Brooklyn Surrogate Court and assumed that people with Spanish-sounding names were ‘liars’.

The judge is accused of making the comments before she was removed from the bench in December last year, but they have only just been made public as she continues her fight to get her job back and claims she is the victim of a ‘political hit’.

An affidavit from Chief of State Administrative Judge Lawrence Marks, seen by the… New York Daily Newsalleges that Thompson has addressed multiple colleagues and members of the public in court with bigoted and hateful comments.

According to the 20-page document, she said, “I hate these gay white men.

Judge Harriet Thompson allegedly said homosexuality is an ‘abomination’ in Brooklyn Surrogate Court

“Gay racist bastards… trying to ruin me and make me… Being gay is an abomination to humanity. The Holy Spirit (will) fetch them.’

Thompson is accused of saying she “assumed the litigant was a liar” if they had a Spanish-sounding name.

She is said to have added: ‘They have a deceptive quality that goes back as far as biblical times.

“The men always steal, and the women are no better. They lie, steal and use their vaginas for anything they want.’

According to the documents, she made the comments “in the courthouse in the presence of United Court System personnel.”

Thompson would also target people from the West Indies, overweight colleagues, female judges, white women and black women.

She categorically denies all allegations, saying, “I have a right to my day in court, to my right to confrontation and to my right to cross-examination.

“I categorically deny the charges… You know what? It’s about integrity and character. That’s all I have. People lie, and people believe the lies.’

The comments led to her being kicked off the couch in December, but the comments have only now been made public. Pictured: Brooklyn Surrogate Court

The judge accused her female colleagues of using sexual favors to get seats on the bench and labeled a black judge a “white man puppet” and a “house n*****”.

When a fellow judge was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s, Thompson said she “got what she deserved,” while accusing another of being a prostitute whose boyfriend pimped her.

In April, the judge filed a petition pleading for her return to the bank, alleging a violation of the law and abuse of discretion, which state attorneys have disputed.

She was not removed from office or suspended, but was not allowed to handle cases.

Thompson started her expected 14-year term in January 2019, but after her removal last year, she was banned from non-public areas of Surrogate’s Court.