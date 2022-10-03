New York Joins California to Ban Sales of New Gas Cars by 2035

New York joins California in banning the sale of new gas vehicles by 2035, but how it plans to charge thousands of electric vehicles in a city without its own driveways and convince people to pay at least $20,000 more for a new one plugin still remains a mystery.

There are only 677 charging stations across the five boroughs, and while the city will add 10,000 on-street chargers by 2030, this may not be enough to power the thousands that will be on the road by 2030 – 68 percent of all new cars using this. are sold year round electric.

Next to where people will charge their cars comes the question of how they can afford a car. Nearly 50 percent of residents are considered middle-class and 17.9 percent are low-income, leaving only 35 percent of those with disposable incomes to spend thousands of dollars more on a new plug-in vehicle.

However, New York offers electric car buyers the Drive Clean discount of up to $2,000 on new car purchases or leases, but this may still not be enough to entice consumers to swap a cheaper gas guzzler for a more expensive vehicle.

The governor of the state, Kathy Hochul, made the Announcement on Thursday, instructing automakers to phase out gas-powered vehicles to meet specific quotas.

The ban, which will take effect by the end of the year, follows California’s plan by setting quotas to meet the target of 35 percent of new vehicle sales to be zero-emission vehicles by 2026, 68 percent by 2030 and 100 percent by 2035 .

Hochul announced the initiative last year, but had to wait for California to take the first step due to federal regulations.

California’s move to finalize the Advanced Clean Cars II regulation last month has given New York the opportunity to pass the same regulation.

And the move is New York’s big step to cut 85 percent of its greenhouse gases by 2050.

The 10,000 additional curbside charging stations are the only ones revealed, bringing the total five years before the ban goes into effect to just 10,320.

There are currently only 677 charging stations spread across the five boroughs and although the city will add 10,000 charging stations on the street by 2030. These may not be enough charging stations to meet the demand

Most of the working charging stations can be found in Manhattan, but this region also has the fewest number of electric vehicles.

Brooklyn has 10,414 registered vehicles and 241 stations, while Manhattan has 3,900 electric vehicles with access to 320 charging stations.

Queens has the same number of zero-emission cars as Manhattan, but only offers 43 public charging stations.

And Staten Island has 32 stations for its 1,276 electric vehicles.

State officials could just build tens of thousands of additional chargers, but Kenneth Gillingham, an economics professor at the Yale School for the Environment, told Gothamist: ‘You don’t want to put the chargers in before people start using them.

‘People don’t want to buy electric cars until the chargers are in.’

California also faces similar obstacles, but it has the land and its own driveways to build from.

The west coast state made its ban official in August, but currently doesn’t have enough charging stations to meet the burgeoning demand.

More than 73,000 public and shared chargers have been installed so far, with another 123,000 planned by 2025.

These numbers fall short of the state’s goal of 250,000 chargers at 54,000 installations.

Then there’s the cost of purchasing a new electric vehicle, which now averages about $66,000 — a 13 percent year-over-year increase — compared to the $43,000 for the average gas-powered car.

According to Kelley Blue Book, the cost of EVs is “well above the industry average and more in line with luxury prices versus mainstream prices.”

During the first half of this year, electric vehicle sales accounted for approximately 15 percent of the California new vehicle market.

A major policy uncertainty is how quickly precious minerals, especially lithium, will be available to produce large quantities of batteries needed to meet the 2035 target.

Laurie Holmes, senior manager of government affairs for Kia, told California officials on Thursday that the industry could struggle to meet sales targets.

She urged the state to support incentives for consumers to buy EVs and help set up a charging system.

There are 17 other US states that have joined the California movement, which account for about 40 percent of all new car sales in the US.