New York Jets' struggling quarterback Zach Wilson buys his entire offensive line motorized scooters

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson showed his offensive line some love this Christmas season when he gifted them all with scooters.

Wilson has returned to the Jets’ starting lineup and brought gifts for his offensive line.

The quarterback started this weekend in the Jets’ loss to the Lions in place of an injured Mike White and while he couldn’t win on Sunday, he delivered the goods in a slightly different way.

New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson (right) donated his offensive linemen engines

Offensive guard Nate Herbig shared a short clip on his Instagram story about Wilson’s generous gift.

Herbig can be heard saying, “Oh man, I appreciate you man,” as he focuses on Wilson putting up a peace sign before looking shyly away from the camera.

The shot then slides away from the 23-year-old to a row of eight scooters lined up in an infield near the Jets’ practice facilities.

Offensive guard Nate Herbig shared a short clip on his Instagram story about Wilson’s gifts

Wilson recently regained a starting role with the Jets after Mike White was ruled out with an injury.

White broke his ribs against the Buffalo Bills on December 9 and missed New York’s game against the Lions on Sunday.

Wilson is expected to be the New York Jets’ starting quarterback again this week against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday night, after White was once again ruled out despite his efforts to be cleared to play.

Wilson had been benched for three games and was listed as inactive before White was injured.

Mike White has been ruled out since White broke his ribs against the Buffalo Bills

Upon his return to the lineup, Wilson had a mixed bag of results. The sophomore QB threw for 317 yards and two touchdowns, but he missed several open receivers and threw a costly interception in the third quarter.

He also lacked accuracy at times, finishing the game with a season-high off-target percentage of 35.3, according to research from ESPN Stats & Information.

Head coach Robert Saleh has done his best to rally behind the youngster, saying, “There are quarterbacks throughout history who just needed a little more time to find their rhythm.

Wilson is expected to be the New York Jets’ starting quarterback again this week

“So when you see Zach, he’s got a lot of stuff that you just can’t learn. You just can’t learn some of the things he does.

“For him it’s just learning the timing and the rhythmic aspect of it, the mediocre passing game and finding that consistency over four quarters. When he’s in the rhythm and running at full throttle, it’s pretty cool to see.”

Wilson has had a tumultuous season that began off the field when his ex-girlfriend, Abbey Gile, accused him of sleeping with his mother’s best friend before the start of the season.

Wilson’s ex-girlfriend, Abbey Gile, accused him of sleeping with his mother’s best friend

Gile’s allegation came after Washington Commanders wide receiver Dax Milne — Wilson’s former college roommate — appeared to reveal a relationship with her on Instagram.

When someone remarked that Gile was a “homie hopper,” she deflected the insult at the Jets QB.

‘[Wilson] slept with his mom’s best friend…that’s the real homie hopper,” she wrote in a now-deleted comment in July.