New York Jets rookie Sauce Gardner taunts Green Bay Packers fans with cheesehead

New York Jets rookie corner back Sauce Gardner taunted Packers fans after their 27-10 win Sunday.

Gardner got his hands on a cheese head to troll the Wisconsin team and decided to wear it to go to the Green Bay supporters.

He then walked through the tunnel to the locker room still donning the cheesehead until Packers receiver Allen Lazard ran past and knocked him off.

Sauce Gardner (1) celebrates beating the Green Bay Packers by wearing a cheesehead

Gardner #1 of the New York Jets celebrates after the Jets beat the Green Bay Packers 27-10

Gardner said afterwards that some Jets fans gave it to him.

“Just being able to play against someone like Aaron Rodgers was a real blessing,” Gardner said.

“I said I grew up with Madden and he’s been on Madden for as long as I can remember. Running off the field with that cheese head thing, with cheese on my head, that was a crazy feeling there. I’ll never forget.’

Lazard had no issues with Gardner, he said after the game: “It’s just a little bit of competitive spirit.

“Nothing too harmful in that regard or anything. I’m sure he probably would have done the same had I been wearing a Jets hat or helmet walking off their field, so that’s just the competitiveness in me. No disrespect for him.’

He wasn’t the only young player on the Jets to put in a strong performance either.

Breece Hall (20) runs the ball against the Green Bay Packers during a game at Lambeau Field

Breece Hall, Quinnen Williams and the young New York Jets make a compelling statement to the rest of the NFL.

It’s not the same old Jets that haven’t made the playoffs since the 2010 season, the longest active drought in the league.

Hall ran for 116 yards, including a 34-yard touchdown, and Williams had two of New York’s four sacks against Aaron Rodgers as the Jets won their third straight win.

“It just goes to show we’re on an uptrend,” said Hall, a second-round rookie who has quickly become a key playmaker on offense.

“I feel like a lot of people expected it to be a surprise if we won this game, but we expected to win this game.”

Their confidence was evident in their exuberance.

Hall jumps into the Jets’ fans area to celebrate his 34-yard rushing touchdown in the second half

Hall celebrated his touchdown in the fourth quarter by putting his own version of a “Lambeau Leap” in a collection of Jets fans.

“We had actually all talked about it before the game,” Hall said.

“We were like, whoever of us scores, we have to do the Lambeau Leap. Brax (Braxton Berrios) got the first but I don’t think there were any fans of Jets on the side he scored. So when I scored, I had to do it.’

The Jets (4-2) are off to their best six-game start since 2015, when they were also 4-2 before finishing with a 10-6 record.

They feed on the mentality of their coach.

“Keep hitting them punch after punch after punch and keep hitting them,” said Jets coach Robert Saleh.

“Keep hitting them in the mouth. O-line just keeps pushing and leaning on it. And we felt like if we could just keep taking them in the deep water, they’d find out they can’t swim. It was just a mentality.’

Eventually the Packers sank.

Green Bay (3-3) has lost consecutive regular-season games within the same season for the first time since coach Matt LaFleur’s arrival in 2019. The Packers lost 27-22 against the New York Giants in London last week.

Aaron Rodgers (12) walks off the field after being sacked at Lambeau Field in the third quarter by New York Jets Quinnen Williams (95) defensive tackle

The Jets, whose offensive coordinator is LaFleur’s younger brother Mike, defeated Green Bay 179-60 in a game in which Zach Wilson was only 10 of 18 for 110 yards.

Rodgers was asked after the game if he thought the Packers season was getting a little shaky with the team dropping to .500.

“We have to be realistic about where we stand,” said Rodgers, who went 26 of 41 for 246 yards with a touchdown.

“The last two we’ve played a few undersized games. We have to play better. But wobbly? Only if people break the hierarchy. I think it will be interesting to look at the comments from all our guys and coaches, and hopefully we will stick together.

‘That is the most important. Until I see we break through the ranks, I’m not going to say there’s shaky.’

Aaron Jones (33) is tackled in the third quarter by Jets linebacker Quincy Williams (56)