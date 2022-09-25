New York Jets’ Quinnen Williams ‘challenges’ coach in 27-12 lose to Cincinnati  Bengals…

Quinnen Williams said the incident was just a loud conversation, not an argument

Football is often called a game of emotion, and that emotion was on full display during the New York Jets’ 27-12 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.

During the game, cameras caught Jets defensive lineman Quinnen Williams getting into a heated argument with a member of the coaching staff. Ultimately, he was held back by teammates.

The coach in question is Jets defensive line coach Aaron Whitecotton. Head coach Robert Saleh also came over to speak with Williams after the first incident.

Quinnen Williams is seen yelling into the face of his defensive line coach Aaron Whitecotton

Teammates would separate Williams and Whitecotton as the two became more animated

Commenting on the incident after the game, Saleh said Williams ‘challenged the coaches’ during his sideline outburst, according to The Athletic.

‘I love the fire. We don’t need them jawing at each other, but he’s competitive.’

Williams tried to downplay the incident when speaking to reporters after the match, saying: ‘It wasn’t really an altercation as it appeared. Just a loud conversation.’

“In the game, man, you just get hot,” he continued. ‘I love my coach, man. My coach loves me. We are all competitors out there. We got dogs in our room bro… I just trust my D-Line so much that – put it on my back to win this fight man. It came out of me to just challenge my D-Line coach and be like, Put it on your back, coach.’

Williams went on to say that he felt that once the defensive line was settled, they were able to get pressure with just a 4-man rush and didn’t have to keep calling blitzes.

Quinnen Williams’ full response to his sideline blow-up, which was just him telling #Jets coaches to do more 4-man rushes and less blitzes. (My favorite part: Williams said it wasn’t an argument, “just a loud conversation.”) pic.twitter.com/tDigVLsPOb — Zack Rosenblatt (@ZackBlatt) 25 September 2022

Quincy Williams was carted off after injuring his left ankle. His left leg was visibly immobilized as he covered his head in a towel

Williams’ older brother, Qunicy Williams, who plays linebacker for the Jets, was carted off the field with an injury suffered in the second half of the game.

Quincy was injured when he made a tackle on Bengals running back Joe Mixon.

After tackling Mixon out of the air, he immediately grabbed his lower leg, prompting teammates to call for medical help.

After several moments on the ground, the dynamic young linebacker was placed on the cart and showed obvious signs of pain as he covered his face in a towel. His legs were clearly immobilized to prevent further injury.