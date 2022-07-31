New York Jets coach Robert Saleh is concerned over the new Guardian Caps

New York Jets coach Robert Saleh has expressed concern about the new Guardian Cap, alleging that it makes players use their helmets more.

Very similar to rugby’s scrum cap, the Guardian Cap was adopted at the annual league meetings in March as part of the NFL’s ongoing effort to reduce head trauma during training.

Saleh recognizes the benefits the caps bring to his players, but he believes they can hurt later on.

The Guardian Cap was adopted in March in an effort to reduce head trauma during exercises

New York Jets coach Robert Saleh has expressed concern about the new Guardian Cap

The 43-year-old is concerned that players could get used to the caps too much and get a shock if they are removed later in pre-season.

“I think the spirit of all this is very good. It has great benefits… but I do think there is a balance in everything, right?’ Saleh said Saturday, via ESPN. “Too much of anything is a bad thing.

“I think because of the soft blow, it lends the players a little bit of using their head a little bit more.

43-year-old fears players could be shocked if later removed

“I really think the first time they take it off — anyone who’s played football knows that the first time you take your helmet off or you hit the helmet or you’re in a collision, there’s a shock.

“I think if you wait until the first game before that shock comes…I don’t know, time will tell. It’s just interesting with those Guardian Caps and what exactly we’re trying to achieve.”

The NFL requires offensive and defensive linemen, as well as tight ends and linebackers, to wear the cap during the week of their second preseason game.

The NFL requires offensive and defensive linemen, tight ends, and linebackers to wear the cap during the week of their second preseason game

Saleh believes the acclimatization period after they come off can be too much of an adjustment for players.

“I’m because I think there’s an acclimation period that is needed for real pads to what they’re actually going to use in the game,” he said.

“So if you wait for the game to feel that way, I think it’ll just be interesting to see what kind of feedback we get from players.”

While no Jets player has publicly complained about the caps, it seems they are taking some getting used to.

Defensive end Jermaine Johnson: ‘It just feels a bit heavier. You kind of feel like a bobblehead. It’s not that bad. As a defensive lineman, we come out and hit with our hands anyway.’

Jet’s defensive end Jermaine Johnson said he feels ‘bobbleheady’ wearing the cap

The waffled helmet liner creates a softshell layer that the company says can significantly reduce the impact of helmet-to-helmet hits.

According to the league, the cap can reduce the force of head contact by 10 percent when worn by one player, and by 20 percent if each player involved in a collision has a helmet covering their helmet.

Players in certain positions considered to be at greater risk should wear the cap between the start of training camp and the second pre-season game, when concussions tend to rise. Those players include offensive and defensive linemen, right ends, and linebackers.

San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle can be seen wearing a Guardian Cap

Tennessee Titans players wear hats on their helmets as they warm up for practice

The Guardian Cap’s approval comes as new research has found “conclusive evidence” that repeated head impacts cause chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE).

The study was conducted by researchers from Harvard University and eight other academic institutions in addition to the Concussion Legacy Foundation, a Boston-based nonprofit that aims to reduce the risk of concussion in young athletes.

dr. Chris NowinskicThe Foundation’s chief executive and a lead author of the study said Tuesday that the analysis provided “the highest scientific confidence” of a causal relationship between repeated head effects and CTE.

“Sports governing bodies must recognize that head collisions cause CTE and they must not mislead the public about the cause of CTE as athletes die and families are destroyed by this terrible disease,” Nowinski added.