New York Jets coach Robert Saleh describes ‘surreal’ phone call with Donald Trump

Robert Saleh has revealed how honored he felt after answering the call from former President Donald Trump.

After the New York Jets’ thrilling 31-30 win over Cleveland in Week 2 of the NFL season, Saleh saw his phone ring with the 45th president on the other line.

“Love him or hate him — and I’m not a politician, I’m a football coach — to get a call from a current or former president is pretty cool,” Saleh told ESPN Radio New York’s, The Michael Kay show.

Of course, Saleh didn’t have the former president’s number handy and expected the call to come from his team’s owner, Woody Johnson, who attended Trump’s rally in North Carolina last Friday.

“I thought it was Mr. Johnson, so I picked it up,” he added. “It was pretty cool, you ever expect that to be honest with you.

“It was surprising, and if you had told my 20-year-old that one day I would get a call from a president of the United States congratulating us on a win as NFL head coach, I would have told you to get the fuck out of my face, man. You must lie. So it’s pretty surreal.’

Jets head coach Robert Saleh has revealed how honored he felt after answering former President Donald Trump’s call

After the New York Jets’ thrilling 31-30 win over Cleveland in Week 2 of the NFL season, the 45th president of the United States called the New York Jets head coach.

On stage for a Save America meeting ahead of the midterm elections in Wilmington last Friday, Trump discussed all things immigration, crime, the 2020 election — and, oddly enough, the Jets.

“The Jets game last week,…so there’s about a minute and 37 seconds left, they’re 13 points behind and they played a tough game, and they don’t even have the ball,” Trump began blankly to spectators. pending the relevance of Week 2’s win in New York.

“I think the odds of them winning were one-hundredth of a percent, and nobody would take the bet.

“They got kind of a fumble, they threw a long pass that was caught, they got to seven… and then they got an onside kick, which lasted about a minute and a quarter.

Trump had also praised Saleh and the Jets at a rally ahead of the midterm elections

“They got… they got an onside kick, and they went for a touchdown and they won the game, because the other field goal kicker missed a field goal sometime during the game, and they got the 14 points they needed.

“They needed 14 points, they got 14 points in a minute and 12 seconds, it was the craziest thing.”

Perhaps more extraordinary than the comeback itself, Trump actually spoke to Saleh and CEO Joe Douglas after Gang Green’s first win of the 2022 NFL season.

As always, Trump made a bold statement, although this time on the sports front.

The owner of the New York Jets, Woody Johnson, a longtime friend and supporter of Trump, was at the rally in Wilmington. While in office, Trump appointed Johnson as the US ambassador to the UK

“I called the coach because I think the coach is a great guy, so is the general manager… I said, ‘Coach, you’re bigger than Vince Lombardi, because Vince Lombardi never did, he could never back down. such a game, because that was the craziest thing I’ve ever seen.” The game was played, it was over.”

When asked about the comparison Monday, Saleh understandably refuted the claims — at least for now.

“You’ve got a long way to go, mate,” Saleh said. “But you know what… I think he’s a man who lives by faith, so I appreciate his faith. Hopefully we can cash in on that one day.’

Before Lombardi comparisons can emerge, New York must be back in the victory column vs. come to Pittsburgh.

Vince Lombardi (R) is considered one of the greatest figures in National Football League history

Meanwhile, Trump is expected to become president before 2024, he has not confirmed much but has strongly insinuated that he will.

The former president said “the time is coming” when Fox News asked last month when Republicans could expect a formal announcement.

“I think people will be very happy, our country has never been in a position like this, we have lost everything,” he said at the Conservative Political Action Conference.

Trump could be cleared to return to Facebook in time for the 2024 election season,” Global Affairs’ Meta president Nick Clegg revealed on Thursday.

“That could be him. We’ve been very open that that temporary suspension is a two-year period, but “until early January of next year,” Clegg said in a statement. interview Thursday in Washington, DC with Semafor’s Editor at Large Steve Clemons.

The former president held a meeting in Wilmington, NC. on Friday before the midterm elections

If lifted, Trump would be allowed back on the social media website on January 7, 2023.

Trump, who amassed 35 million followers on Facebook, was banned from the platform in 2021 after making comments that allegedly sparked the January 6 Capitol uprising.

At the time, the Silicon Valley giant said Trump would only be allowed back on the site if “the risk to public safety has diminished.”

He was also kicked off Instagram and Twitter in January in response to the storming of the Capitol.