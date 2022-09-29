New York Jets’ billionaire owners on donating $1MILLION to help victims of the Ukraine war

Like the rest of the world, Suzanne Johnson was shocked by the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

She knew she had to help Ukrainian refugees, so her family decided to donate $1 million to humanitarian causes.

Suzanne is married to billionaire New York Jets owner Woody Johnson and is the daughter of Stefan Ircha, a Ukrainian immigrant who fled his homeland at the age of 21 after World War II.

Suzanne married New York Jets owner Woody Johnson (right), 20 years her senior, in 2009

He built a life in America, met his wife, Marie, a Ukrainian American, and the couple raised their family in Manhattan’s Little Ukraine in the East Village.

The Johnsons have split the sum into $100,000 increments and have supported 10 separate charities to focus aid where it is needed most — and the family wants to keep the humanitarian crisis in people’s minds.

“One of the organizations we donated to was Razom here in New York and another was Plast Scouting. These are companies I’ve known since I was growing up, we’ve donated to some of them before. And then the third Nova 24 was my son Brick’s idea…’

While watching Wimbledon, the eldest son Brick, 15, saw the world No. 1 Iga Swiatek, who announced an exhibition match in Poland to raise money for Ukrainian war victims.

“I thought it would be a perfect idea for us to go there and see what the Ukrainian people experience in Poland. Just to go there,” Brick said.

“Iga was so supportive of this, this lightened my heart tremendously and gave me a great feeling that it just wasn’t forgotten. We want to stick with the people.’

Suzanne, Woody, Brick and brother Jack, 13, attended the event in Krakow in mid-July, with Swiatek playing retired Agnieszka Radwanska while Ukrainian star Elina Svitolina acted as umpire.

“We wanted to take a trip as a family because I’m 100 percent Ukrainian. My father came to this country as a refugee himself when he was 21 years old,” says Suzanne.

Suzanne (second from right) says it was son Brick (left)’s idea to go to Poland for a tennis exhibition

“My sons are 50 percent Ukrainian and we wanted them to go to Ukraine or Poland to see what this conflict has done and how the people survive. Because this was their grandfather in 1947.

“And their grandfather passed away in 2019 and he’s not here to do anything he’d like to do because this country has given him so much. So it is the responsibility of his grandsons – as well as his daughter – to do this for him.

“When we decided to make this trip, our State Department said it was far too dangerous to enter Ukraine at the time. We then decided to move our location to Poland, where more than three and a half million refugees have now been kindly received by Poles. So we are very grateful to that country.

“When we were in Poland, there was one hotel that had fallen into disrepair during Covid. So there was actually a ministry that decided to ask them if they could use it. They refurbished it and now families live in these rooms.

“And another of our donations is to CityServe, which upgraded it to help another 100 Ukrainian refugee families.”

While in Poland, the Johnsons visited refugee centers in the Dom Wczasowy orphanage and the dormitory of Bursa Miedzyszkolna University.

Brick – real name Robert, but named after former Jets Offensive D’Brickashaw Ferguson – continues: “All these children have been completely expelled from Ukraine. And that they can start their whole life back in Poland. I can’t even imagine what that’s like. They have to learn a new language. They have to go to a completely new school and make completely new friends. Imagine having everything taken from you.

Iga Swiatek organized an exhibition competition in Poland to raise money for war victims

Woody is on the field in Cleveland for his Jets’ game against the Browns last week

“But they all have smiles on their faces and are so grateful to be housed and not in Ukraine at the moment, but they hope to go back as soon as possible.”

Suzanne spoke about her father’s life in America and her formative years.

“He came to this country, literally spoke no English and had no money, he had five dollars, a bag of clothes and had to start his life over. And because of the generosity of the Ukrainian church here, he was taken in and given the chance to rebuild his life.

“He apprenticed and eventually built family homes in New Jersey. After World War II, all Americans came back and there was a housing boom. He was instrumental in building family homes in the New Jersey and Long Island areas.”

When asked about her childhood memories of growing up in Little Ukraine, she said, “I loved it. You know, as a kid you don’t know any better. Ukrainian people are very family friendly, very family oriented, very traditional.

“I grew up with my father who always said to me, ‘You have to study to be a success and that’s your way out’. When you’re young, you just think that if you come from a loving family, you’ll always be happy.

Residents in Ukraine line up for food supplies from a local humanitarian organization in Izium

Firefighters extinguish the rubble of a restaurant destroyed by a Russian missile in Kharkiv

“But I knew that education and hard work is a recipe for success. One cannot exist without the other. You really need those two pillars to make something of yourself. Education is very much emphasized in Ukrainian culture.

And that the United States is the land of opportunity — because it doesn’t matter who you are or where you come from, it makes no difference in the United States. It’s as much driving as you have. And as much desire as you have. I’m the daughter of an immigrant and look at the position I’m in: Ivy League schooled, I had a job on Wall Street and had all these wonderful things.”

Suzanne, who was also an actress and appeared as an extra on Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, married Woody in 2009.

Suzanne is close friends with Melania Trump and Woody, heir to the Johnson & Johnson fortune, was Donald Trump’s ambassador to the UK from 2017-2021, with Brick going to Eton for two years.

A destroyed bridge is seen on September 24 in Kupiansk, as the city continues to be heavily attacked

Britain has played a huge part in keeping the war effort at the forefront, and just keeping it alive and not forgetting people, and as Americans and as diplomats who served there America in your country, I am so honored and grateful that you do it’, says Suzanne.

“We are honored to be in that position and the relationship we had with the British people while there is something I will never forget. We love your country and we are very grateful for what you are doing.”

On Sunday, Ukrainian flags were displayed in every end zone during the Jets’ defeat to the Cincinnati Bengals.

“They did a raffle called 50/50 where 50 percent of the proceeds go to a winner at the stadium and 50 percent to CityServe, so we gave them another $49,000 on Sunday,” she adds.