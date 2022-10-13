New York Gov Kathy Hochul slams BIDEN for ‘failing to take ownership’ of the migrants heading North

<!–

New York Governor Kathy Hochul went after the Biden administration for “failing to take responsibility” for the migrant crisis that now stretches all the way to New York City.

“We are really looking for a federal response to this – to take responsibility for a crisis and we will be there to help, but this is from the federal government,” a frustrated Hochul told reporters on Wednesday, after the arrival of so Some 18,600 migrants in the Big Apple in recent weeks.

“We want the federal government to see that this is a humanitarian crisis,” Hochul said.

Meanwhile, New York City Mayor Eric Adams told residents on Tuesday they will see migrant shelters in “every community,” noting that the city’s shelters are now full.

Adams has declared a state of emergency over the crisis and has said the Big Apple needed $1 billion in federal funding to accommodate the influx of people.

Nearly 2,000 asylum seekers from Latin America arrived in New York City this weekend.

Prior to the recent 20,000 brought in, an estimated 700,000 undocumented immigrants lived in the city.

For the first time ever, Customs and Border Patrol reported 2.15 million encounters with migrants between October 2021 and August 2022. That figure has never exceeded 2 million in an entire fiscal year.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott and Arizona Governor Greg Ducey have begun transporting migrants from their congested border towns to liberal cities far from the border like New York and DC to give them a taste of the impact of Biden’s immigration policy.

Migrants arriving in New York City earlier this month. Republican mayors warn Democratic counterparts they will continue to send busloads of people until they denounce Biden’s border policies

Pictured: A bus carrying migrants arrived in New York City on Sunday, September 4.

Desperate for solutions to the crisis, a frantic Mayor Adams has even suggested renting out cruise ships for temporary housing for the city’s newest residents until their immigration situations are resolved. The city is currently building a “tent town” on Randall’s Island, which is expected to house 500 of them.

Hochul’s gubernatorial opponent, GOP Rep. Lee Zeldin, said New York must end its soft policy on migrants.

“There is a refuge state policy that New York has that must be ended. We saw it with the creation of a multi-billion dollar Excluded Workers Fund that was created. They’re raising taxes to pay for it,” Zeldin said at a news conference on Wednesday.

New York is a refuge, meaning the city will not comply with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) requests unless a migrant has been convicted of a crime. Federal immigration officials are also barred from Rikers Island and other city facilities.

Construction is underway on a new facility to accommodate migrants on Randalls Island

During the Covid-19 pandemic, New York also established the Excluded Workers Fund, which distributed more than $2 billion to undocumented immigrants who were ineligible for other pandemic aid.

“There is a Green Light law that prevents federal law enforcement officers from accessing DMV records. There was just an extension of all Medicaid where they now provide extra tax dollars to people who are not legal here,” he added.

In April, Hochul himself signed a bill allowing older illegal immigrants to apply for Medicaid.