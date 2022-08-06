New York Giants’ rookie guard Marcus McKethan suffers heartbreaking ACL injury during scrimmage

The New York Giants suffered another major loss in training camp Friday night when rookie offensive lineman Marcus McKethan fell with a serious injury and had to be taken off the field by trainers.

The Giants drafted the 6-foot-7 McKethan in the fifth round of the University of North Carolina’s 2022 NFL drawing and had him practice both guard and tackle.

McKethan was diagnosed with a torn ACL and placed on an injured reserve, and he is now set for his entire rookie season.

Marcus Mckethan will be discharged Friday-evening during Giants Blue & White scrimmage.

Mckethan participates in drills at 2022 NFL combination at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis

New York also drafted McKethan’s college teammate Josh Ezeudu in the third round. He took pictures as the other reserve guard on the team.

The Giants tried to rework their offensive line this season by also drafting former Alabama assault tackle Evan Neal in the first round and signing on free agents Mark Glowinski, Jon Feliciano and Matt Gono.

Gono has unfortunately already been ruled out for the season and was placed on the exempt/left roster after suffering a career-threatening neck injury in training last week.

Matt Gono (73) takes a quick bite in Giants training before sustaining a career-threatening injury

Giants first round pick offensive Evan Neal lined up for snap in practice

The Giants recently signed Will Holden to the offense to replace Gono as reserve equipment, but injuries were a real problem for the team this preseason.

It remains to be seen what NY will do to replace McKethan’s loss, but depth in the revamped offensive line will be crucial for freshman head coach Brian Daboll and fifth-year quarterback Daniel Jones, who is in the final year of his contract.

Last season, the Giants closed with a record of 4-13, before parting ways with former head coach Joe Judge.

Newly Signed Giants Tackle Will Holden Adjusts Mask In Game With Ravens During 2020 Game