New York FINALLY lifts COVID-19 masks orders on public transit

New York state has finally lifted mask orders for all public transportation — a decision that comes months after many ditched their face coverings despite mandates from leading officials.

Kathy Hochul, who assumed the office of governor last August following the ouster of Andrew Cuomo, announced the waiver of the injunction on Wednesday at an event in New York City, where she also received the recently made available Omicron booster.

However, many New Yorkers had already given up using masks. Some Empire State residents even took to Twitter to mention that they didn’t even know they were still needed — because face coverings were scarce and the rules weren’t followed.

The move comes as some officials are optimistic about the nation’s ability to prevent a fall and winter Covid wave this year — following devastating outbreaks that hit the US in the previous two years. The dreaded BA.5 summer wave never materialized, and now with the Omicron-specific booster experts, they hope the virus will be brought under control.

Gov Kathy Hochul (pictured) announced Wednesday that the New York state public transit mask warrant was being lifted

Wearing masks on transit in New York was already scarce. Some residents said they didn’t even know the orders still existed, as they were largely ignored and not enforced. Pictured: People ride without masks on the subway on September 7, 2022

“As of today, masks are optional,” Hochul said.

She continued: ‘[The masks have] always been a visible reminder that something is not normal here and it was there for the right reason. It protected health.

“We’re in a very different place than we were.”

Face coverings will still be required in health care facilities and nursing homes. Individual private entities may set mask and vaccine requirements for themselves.

Previous research has found that levels of mask-wearing on public transit in New York City and surrounding areas have reached pandemic lows in recent months.

Some even said on Twitter that they didn’t know the mask orders were still active.

“They were still wearing them?” on Twitter user asked.

‘bruh I haven’t had a mask on all this time and nobody said anything??’ said another.

Others mentioned how rare wearing masks had become in recent months.

“I’ve seen less than 20 mask-wearers on the subway in the past week alone. Nobody wears masks on the train anymore, except for a very small handful of people,” says one user.

Hurry up, even in the taxis I have had a driver with a mouth cap on for more than 3 months. It’s been that long.’

Covid cases in New York have fallen 28 percent in the past two weeks, while Empire state now has an average of 3,981 cases per day.

While many feared that this summer would be hit by a Covid wave fueled by the BA.5 variant, the surge in cases never materialized.

The daily number of cases was about 7,600 a day during the summer, barely enough to reach the heights set by previous outbreaks of the virus.

Curiously, the state kept its mask orders in place despite the lack of active danger from the virus.

The CDC’s general order for public transportation in America was overturned by a federal judge in April.

Some individual places chose to keep the orders in place, including New York. However, mask orders had been reversed virtually everywhere in America in the months that followed.