New York Democrats Jerry Nadler, Carolyn Maloney face off in bitter primary race

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Manhattan voters will head to the polls on Tuesday for an election that will end the political career of at least one longtime Democrat in the House of Representatives.

New York holds statewide primaries, but the battle for the 12th congressional district will be the most sweeping election for Empire State Democrats in decades.

A recently redrawn map of Congress has pitted Speaker of the House Judiciary, Rep. Jerrold Nadler, against Rep. Carolyn Maloney, who chairs the Oversight Committee.

Also vying for the seat is progressive lawyer Suraj Patel, who came within a few thousand votes of defeating Maloney in the 2020 Democratic primary and has consistently called for a new generation of leadership in Congress.

Another incumbent Democrat, Rep. Mondaire Jones, defends a crowded field of primary challengers in the newly redesigned 10th congressional district.

That race is led by Dan Goldman, an heir to the Levi Strauss fortune who served as lead counsel on the Democrats’ first impeachment of Donald Trump.

Goldman has pumped $2 million of its own money into the race, far more than its competitors. It has prompted candidates like Jones and New York State Assemblywoman Yuh-Line Niou to speak out against Goldman’s campaign, claiming he is a poor representative for the district’s more working-class neighborhoods.

Meanwhile, New York’s new 12th borders include about 60 percent of Maloney’s territory, which it currently represents, and 40 percent of Nadler’s current 10th congressional district.

Rep. Jerry Nadler is the longtime chairman of the House Judiciary Committee. He currently represents New York’s 10th congressional district, instead running for the new 12th district

That chair has been in the hands of Rep. Carolyn Maloney, although it previously included parts of Queens and Brooklyn

While it previously included parts of Queens and Brooklyn, the new map places the district’s boundaries squarely within Manhattan — where Nadler long represented the West Side and Maloney to the East.

What has been a highly civil race between friends and allies for months has sparked a flare-up of tensions leading up to Tuesday.

Nadler has pointed to Maloney’s previous comments that cast doubt on childhood vaccines, as well as her support for the controversial Patriot Act and the war in Afghanistan.

And Maloney suggested to NY1 on Sunday that Nadler may be struggling with his mental health.

“I think you should read the editorial in the New York Post today. They call him senile. They cite his performance during the debate where he couldn’t even remember who he had deposed. He said he had impeached Bush,” she said.

Both Maloney and Nadler began serving in Congress in 1993 and, apart from key differences, share largely similar voting data.

But Nadler will go into Tuesday with key recommendations from Senate Leader Chuck Schumer and the New York Times, which Goldman also endorsed in his race.

Progressive lawyer Suraj Patel could be a spoiler in the race, and if he wins Tuesday, both veteran House Democrats will likely see their political careers come to an end

Maloney has received support from pro-abortion groups and advocacy groups such as the Human Rights Campaign.

She and Goldman also got surprising shout-outs from Trump, who got them a few mock recommendations on his Truth Social app.

He called Maloney a “nice and wonderful person who has always said great things about me and will support me in whatever I do,” adding that she had his “complete and total approval.”

Trump also said Goldman would be “very compassionate and compromising to those within the Republican Party,” calling him “honorable, honest and very intelligent.”

Unsurprisingly, both campaigns rejected the former president outright.

Maloney called the bogus recommendation “laughable” and lashed out at Trump for disrespecting women and promoting conspiracy theories that he won the 2020 presidential race.

Goldman wrote on Twitter: “The truth is that Trump is trying to meddle in an election.”

“This is a pathetic attempt to fool Democrats who are much smarter than Trump, and it’s clear that only one candidate in NY-10 lives rent-free in Trump’s head,” he said.