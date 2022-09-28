New York Democratic state senator ‘liked’ a series of obscene hardcore porn tweets

The Twitter account of a New York Democratic state senator from Queens has been caught liking a series of hardcore porn tweets as her office accused a red-handed former staffer.

The account of state Sen. Toby Ann Stavisky, 83, who represents College Point and Whitestone, gave three likes to pornographic videos posted by a Twitter user with the handle @thejaslynn on Sept. 25. New York Post reported.

The tweets, posted by the user with an OnlyFans account, reportedly involved oral sex, as well as a pornographic clip with the message “Do you think I can sing?”

The state senator’s office said Stavisky, a grandmother, did not like the videos herself, as her Twitter account is managed by staff, with her office blaming a red former staffer who stored the login information on the account.

NY State Senator Toby Ann Stavisky’s Twitter account had liked several pornographic videos released on September 25th. The 83-year-old Democrat is running for re-election in November

Likes were given to the account (above) that regularly posts obscene tweets and videos to Twitter and includes a link to an OnlyFans account

Pierce Brix, who controls the state senator’s Twitter account, said neither he nor Stavisky liked the tweets

Pierce Brix, who controls the state senator’s Twitter account, said Stavisky’s login information has been changed after their office was made aware of the issue.

“There is abuse of some sort,” Brix told the Post. ‘I don’t know what happened or who had access. It wasn’t the senator. It was not me”.

The state senator’s chief of staff, Mike Favilla, repeated remarks that Stavisky was innocent.

“Obviously, the senator had nothing to do with these likes,” Favilla told the Post. ‘Unfortunately, many former and current employees have access to this account, which will be remedied.’

Stavisky, who was first elected to office in 1999 and is seeking a 12th term, also serves as chairman of the Senate Committee on Higher Education.

She recently passed a new law to improve the reporting of hate crimes on college campuses, which requires universities to publish the statistics on their websites.

Stavisky’s Republican opponent for the 11th District, Stefano Forte, condemned the state senator’s social media mismanagement and urged residents to vote her out of office.

‘The taxpayers and voters of State Senate District 11 have a right to know why Senator Stavisky likes hardcore pornography that is degrading to women – on an official government account, no less, and doing so on an administration subsidized by our tax dollars. ‘ Forte said in a statement.

“My team and I have been knocking on doors and talking to voters, while Toby and her team spend time watching hardcore porn and releasing violent criminals. I think the right choice for this district is absolutely clear.’

Stefano Forte, Stavisky’s GOP opponent in November, blasted the state senator for not keeping his social media account under control

In 2016, Danny Randell (above), who was hired to help attract Asian voters to Stavisky, posted anti-Asian rants online, saying they should ‘wear name tags’ to separate them

This is not the first time Stavisky’s office has been flagged for improper behavior on social media.

In 2016, her field director, Danny Randell, was fired after the aide was found to have broadcast racist slurs against Asians.

Randell, was originally hired to help attract Asian voters in Queens, then a predominantly Asian borough, but he was fired for comments he made on Facebook in November 2011.

He had written: ‘Dear Asians, at least wear name tags or something. Sincerely, the rest of the world.’

And in 2013 he retweeted a post that read: ‘What are Asian people always laughing at. If your [sic] so funny why are there more asian comedians…’

The Stavisky office had condemned the posts on social media, calling them divisive.