NEW YORK (NEWS10) — According to a report from Quotation Assistant, the median cost of rent in New York has decreased 4% since June for a one-bedroom apartment. His report looked at every state and calculated what percentage increase or decrease renters have faced since June, January 2022, 2020, and various other facets.

Quote Wizard found that New York renters have seen a 27% increase in rental costs since 2020, a 5% increase since the beginning of this year (January 2022), but a 4% drop since June 2022 for the cost of a room Department. According to his report, the median monthly cost of rent in the state is $1,647. These statistics for the most part are on par or slightly above the US average.

Since 2020, the average renter in the US has seen a 22% increase in cost, a 5% increase since January 2022, and a 1% decrease in rent since June. The report also indicates that the average renter spends $1,045 per month in rent for the cost of a one-bedroom apartment. Quote Wizard got its rental cost data from Apartment List estimates.

Quote Wizard found the lowest average cost of renters insurance by state. The five cheapest states are the following:

Alaskan ($125) New Hampshire ($138) South Dakota ($140) Maines ($154) Vermont ($156)

In terms of the most expensive average cost of renters insurance by state, the most expensive states are as follows: