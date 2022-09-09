New York construction company hiring high school students without college degrees for $47-an-hour

American teens can trade caps and gowns for construction hats, high-visibility vests and as many as six figures straight out of high school with a New York company that offers students full-time jobs without a college degree.

Harrison & Burrowes, a construction company founded more than 40 years ago, offers full-time jobs and pays up to $47 an hour after completing its summer internship.

The company’s chief operations officer Chris DiStefano encouraged teens to look at the alternative in an interview with Fox & Friends.

High school students will have the opportunity to work up to 200 hours and complete the summer internship

“University isn’t for everyone — and with the rising tuition costs, we can give those people a great opportunity that the path to college might not be the best path for them,” he said.

“If they start working, they can earn a steady wage by age 18 and have a sustainable career,” says DiStefano.

The company has a long history in construction with roots in the heavy highway industry dating back to the 1920s.

Established in February 1980, Harrison & Burrowes has spearheaded the construction and restoration of 400 bridges and employed 150 people.

It focuses on building, maintaining and repairing bridges at a competitive rate.

While the family business has 150 years of combined experience on its website, DiStefano said finding qualified people is a challenge in the current climate.

Established in February 1980, Harrison & Burrowes (pictured) has spearheaded the construction and restoration of 400 bridges and employed 150 people.

Data from the US Census Bureau shows that tertiary education can pay off for those who go into long-term employment with degrees earning higher salaries

Some students have noted that getting an internship and seeing their work done at the end of the day is more satisfying than sitting in a classroom

“We take it very seriously and are doing everything we can to create a sustainable future,” he said.

While DiStefano believes the trajectory will give students more options coming out of high school, the US Census Bureaus back-to-school report found that ‘education pays’.

“In 2020, all employees aged 18 and over with income earned different average annual salaries based on their education level,” the report said.

Those with bachelor’s degrees earned about $73,000, while high school graduates and GED recipients earned about $39,000. Those with an education below the ninth grade earned $32,000, according to the report.

Mark Johnson, of Degraff Bloom Custom Builders in Round Lake, who hired an apprentice last year, told the Times Union that choosing this path doesn’t have to mean never getting a college degree.

“It’s not just ‘Hey, don’t go to college,’ if you go to college, go to college with a purpose,” he said.

In 2020, about 43 percent of high school students immediately enrolled in 4-year institutions and 20 percent immediately enrolled in 2-year institutions

Johnson hired Riston Jones as an apprentice, who started working full-time a week after graduating from high school, saying he gives Jones the flexibility to “find his niche.”

Despite the wishes of his parents, the 18-year-old chose to work full-time over a college education.

“My father used to be an electrician, long before I was born. He wanted me to go to college so I wouldn’t have to work hard all my life,” he told Times Union.

But Jones didn’t feel like higher education was for him.

“I can’t sit in a classroom and feel like I’m learning something. I don’t get the same joy of doing that. I get my sense of accomplishment from framing a house. It’s a sense of accomplishment.’

According to the National Center for Education Statisticsin 2020, about 43 percent of high school students immediately enrolled in 4-year institutions and 20 percent immediately enrolled in 2-year institutions.

The percentage of immediate college enrollments for 4-year institutions in 2020 was not measurably different from the percentage in 2010.

However, the rate for 2-year institutions fell by 27 percent between 2010 and 2020.