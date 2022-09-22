New York City vandals scrawl ‘f*** the Queen’ on Wall Street’s Charging Bull

<!–

New York police are looking for four vandals who defaced Wall Street’s famous statue of the Charging Bull on Wall Street the day after her death, scribbling the words “f*** the Queen.”

The four — two women and two men — were caught on surveillance camera footage at 2:30 a.m. Sept. 9 while walking through Manhattan.

According to the NYPD, they used a “paint marker-type instrument” to damage the bull’s forehead.

The graffiti has since been removed.

NYPD hunts four vandals who scribbled graffiti on Charging Bull

Graffiti is considered a Class A felony in New York, meaning it can be punished with up to one year in prison.

The convicted persons can also be ordered to pay a fine and any restitution costs.

The 7,100-pound bull was created in 1989 by Italian artist Arturo Di Modica and installed in lower Manhattan as a guerrilla artwork.

It has been vandalized several times in the past, including twice in 2019.

In September 2019, a Texas truck driver, Tevon Varlack, attacked the sculpture of “the devil” with a steel instrument, damaging the right horn.

He was arrested on charges of criminal mischief, disorderly conduct and criminal possession of weapons.

The following month, a climate activist doused the bull with red paint and held a “die-in” near its hooves, designed to highlight what they believed had been Wall Street’s environmental destruction.

More recently, the bull was draped in flowers in February 2021 to mark the death of Di Modica.