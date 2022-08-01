New York City to provide Wi-Fi to all 191 above-ground subways at the cost of riders’ privacy

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) has announced that it will add Wi-Fi to all 191 surface stations and 21 stations on Staten Island over the next 10 years, but the free Internet connection will cost New Yorkers’ privacy.

MTA has partnered with Transit Wireless, a New York-based communications infrastructure company, which will flip the bill for the $600 million project and will mine data from users connecting to the service.

The company has not made it clear what data is being collected. DailyMail.com has contacted Transit Wireless for more information.

Transit Wireless, which describes itself as “one of the largest data-driven platforms for a captive audience,” has already unleashed Wi-Fi in 281 underground subways.

While trading privacy for Wi-Fi is part of the deal, many New Yorkers are still excited about getting the service — many criticize the MTA for having to wait so long when it’s supposed to give them access, and are frustrated that it’s still 10 years old. will last for years.

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority partners with Transit Wireless to provide Wi-Fi service to its 191 underground metro stations

The MTA and Transit Wireless have been very vague on data mining, but have also cited monetizing as another source of revenue for the company.

This could mean that it will play specific ads for users connected to the metro’s Wi-Fi.

According to The New York Times, the MTA will get a share of Transit Wireless’s profits.

Once the company has recouped its $600 million, it will give the MTA 20 percent over a six-year period and then increase it to 40 percent after 15 years from the start of the service.

A Twitter user revealed that the Wi-Fi comes at a cost to New Yorkers

Some New Yorkers are thrilled to hear that Wi-Fi is coming to all subway stations, noting that they can’t believe it’s taken so long

The MTA could get as much as $400 million from this project.

Either way, many New Yorkers are happy to finally have Wi-Fi at all subway stations.

After the announcement, one person shared on Twitter: ‘OMG… This is unbelievable. NYC’s subway system still isn’t wired for cell phones and Wi-Fi services? Do we have to wait another ten years?

NBC journalist Marcus Harun also took to Twitter to share his frustrations: “Why can I get WiFi 500 mph in the air (airplane), but can’t get it on Earth (NYC subway) in 2022?” I mean, I’ll pay them a whopping $2.75.”

NBC journalist Marcus Harun also took to Twitter to share his frustrations. However, it will take another 10 years before Wi-Fi is available

NYC Transit President Richard Davey, said in a: pronunciation“Having an uninterrupted network connection underground will give a new picture of how New Yorkers travel by providing the opportunity to take advantage of every minute of their commute with cell service and internet connectivity, which can also alleviate any traveling obstacles.” that visitors encounter when trying to navigate the system.

“We look forward to using the improved connectivity to improve the service information we deliver to customers.”

More than three million people ride the New York City subway every day, and providing service is a long, ongoing project for officials.

The 10-year project will also provide coverage to Staten Island’s 21 train stations. This ensures that all 418 miles of track have cellular service

Transit Wireless was founded in 2005 and began building the infrastructure needed to provide cellular services throughout Manhattan.

The company’s first phase launched in 2013, adding service to 30 stations in Manhattan.

Transit Wireless will pay the $600 million to complete the project. It has not revealed which lines will be completed first, but riders will be able to access once each section is completed

Phase two was rolled out in October 2014 and covered all of Queens and several other stations in Manhattan, including Bryant Park, Herald Square and Grand Central Terminal.

Three years later, all 279 subway stations were in use, and in 2020, the company connected to the L that runs between Brooklyn and Manhattan — the first tunnel in the system with full connectivity.

Now Transit Wireless is wiring the rest of the railroads. Ultimately, it cost Transit Wireless $1 billion to provide service to all above and below ground stations.

MTA President of Construction and Development Jamie Torres-Springer, said in a statement: “These latest technological advances will be coordinated with other work across the system to equip hundreds of miles of tunnels to enable cellular service between stations and meet operational needs.” of MTA support.

“We look forward to closing the remaining gaps in mobile coverage and data connectivity in our metro system.”

The addition of Wi-Fi and cell phone service in 2017 came as former Governor Andrew Cuomo announced upgrades to the then-century-old transit system.

Cuomo said $29 billion was allocated to the plan, which also added digital countdown clocks, replacement subways and mobile charging statuses on subways.

Across the US in Northern California, officials plan to provide Wi-Fi at all 50 stations by 2024 with the help of Bay Area Transit.

And in London, riders at each station will also have access by the end of 2024.