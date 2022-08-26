New York City reports first monkeypox infection in juvenile, health department reveals

New York City has registered its first case of monkeypox in a child, data revealed Thursday… as the number of cases in the city appears to be decreasing.

Health officials said the patient was less than 18 years old, but declined to provide more details, including their gender and location in the city.

The city’s health commissioner, Dr Ashwin Vasan, said that while he understood the concerns of families – with children thought to be more at risk from the virus – the risk of them being exposed remained ‘very low’.

It came when Dr. Rochelle Walensky revealed she was “cautiously optimistic” about the outbreak — which has reached 17,432 cases nationwide — amid signs it is now slowing in New York, Chicago and San Francisco. The director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) spoke at a White House briefing.

New York is at the epicenter of America’s monkeypox outbreak — which hit 17,432 cases yesterday — with most cases among gay or bisexual men.

But there are now tentative signs that the outbreak is slowing in the city, averaging 41 cases a day last Friday compared to 55 two weeks ago. No deaths have been reported from monkeypox in the United States.

NEW YORK CITY: Above are the cases of monkey pox that have been spotted in New York City during the day. The gray area (right) indicates the area that still has cases added, as it often takes several days for a monkeypox test to process and reveal the result. The figure suggests that the city’s outbreak is beginning to slow

USA: The chart above shows the daily number of monkeypox infections reported for the United States. At the moment, daily cases do not appear to be declining nationwide

dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), said today she was “cautiously optimistic” about declining daily numbers of monkey pox cases in some parts of the country. Pictured on the right is the New York City Department of Health headquarters

Unveiling the case, Vasan said, “There is a juvenile case of MPV (or monkey pox) in New York City.

“While we understand the concerns of families, we also know that the overall risk of exposure for urban children remains very low.”

It is the second case of minors discovered in the state, and another has been found in upstate New York.

Gay and bisexual men circumcise sexual partners for monkey pox, study shows Gay and bisexual men are less likely to have sex for fear of contracting the virus, an official survey suggests. A survey by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) of nearly 800 men found that 48 percent said they were now limiting their sexual partners. Half said they had one-night stands less often, and 49 percent added that they were less likely to meet people outside of dating apps and at sex venues. The World Health Organization had already urged men who had sex with men to limit their number of sexual contacts to help prevent the outbreak. And it seems many are having sex less often now, probably out of concern about the viurs. America has reported 15,433 cases so far, mostly among gay or bisexual men. No deaths have been reported yet.

The state health commissioner, Dr Mary Vasan, has urged parents not to worry about sending their children back to school.

“We expect to see cases diagnosed in children that are related to household exposure related to their personal behavior,” she told reporters Monday.

“But I don’t see the schools as a place where we’re going to worry about transference.”

The monkeypox virus is transmitted through physical contact with infectious skin lesions, or by coming into contact with a patient’s scabs left on bedding or clothing.

The illness begins with flu-like symptoms before a rash appears on one part of the body — such as the chest — before spreading to the rest of the body.

It can take more than four weeks for the symptoms to completely disappear, during which time the person is still able to transmit the virus.

So far, at least 13 cases have been reported in children across America, including five in California, three in Georgia, two in India, two in New York, one in Oregon and one in Florida.

Concerns have been raised that the return of schools could lead to an increase in some cases.

dr. Rachel Cox, an assistant professor at the Mass General Health Institute of Health Professionals, told: CNN earlier this month: “As we enter the fall, I am concerned about outbreaks on college campuses, as this is often a place where individuals engage in higher-risk sexual activities and are in close contact with many different people.

“We need to make sure that we can allocate resources, such as tests, vaccines and antivirals, to places that could become hot spots.”

America has rolled out vaccines and TPOXX — an antiviral drug — to help fight the spread of the virus.

And there are now tentative signs that the outbreak is weakening in some areas, leading health chiefs to be “cautiously optimistic” that it could soon level off in the rest of the country.

In a press conference today, Dr. Rochelle Walensky noted that New York, Chicago and San Francisco all saw falls in newly identified cases.

The above map shows the number of monkey pox cases reported by the state. New York is the national hotspot with the most confirmed infections

She said: ‘I want to be cautiously optimistic about this, not only because of the downward trend, but also because the data is less [men who have sex with men were as sexually active].

“It speaks to this community’s resilience and commitment to meeting the monkeypox challenge with every tool in their toolkit.”

However, nationally, cases are still rising by an average of 400 infections per day.

These figures also show signs of slowing, with the seven-day average for new infections yesterday being ten percent lower than the same time last week.

Earlier this week, the World Health Organization noted that the number of reported monkeypox cases worldwide had fallen by 20 percent, a sign that many countries are now gaining the upper hand.

They attributed the downward trend in Europe to a combination of public health measures, vaccinations and behavioral changes.