New York becomes first US state to declare monkeypox outbreak a DISASTER EMERGENCY

New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced late Friday that monkeypox is now a state disaster emergency as her administration struggles to distribute vaccines to contain the spread.

The announcement comes as monkeypox cases rise in New York City, the current US epicenter of the outbreak, where the number of cases passed 1,400 on Friday.

Hochul tweeted: “I declare a state of emergency to strengthen our ongoing efforts to cope with the monkeypox outbreak.

“This Executive Order allows us to respond more quickly and allows healthcare professionals to take additional steps to get more New Yorkers vaccinated.”

Hochul continued: ‘More than one in four cases of monkey pox in this country are in New York and are currently disproportionately impacting at-risk groups.

“We are working around the clock to obtain more vaccines, expand testing capacity and educate New Yorkers on how to stay safe.”

Monkeypox currently hits gay men the hardest, with an estimated 95 percent of U.S. infections among them. Home to one of the largest LGBT communities in the United States, New York City is on the cusp of receiving 110,000 doses of the federal government’s 800,000 upcoming monkeypox vaccines, but Hochul still wants more.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul declared monkeypox an emergency in her state, making New York the first state to do so

New York City Mayor Eric Adams has also declared a public health emergency as he works to “expand reach and access to vaccines and treatments to protect people.”

“New York City is currently the epicenter of the outbreak and we estimate that approximately 150,000 New Yorkers are currently at risk for monkeypox exposure,” he continued in the statement.

Hochul echoed the fear, telling reporters on Saturday “what we’re seeing are signs it could escalate dramatically.”

“If I’m advocating to the federal government that we need more doses, more than we’ve been getting before, I can show that there’s a great demand and need,” Hochul continued.

The announcements are usually made to activate emergency administrative functions, such as increasing the number of people eligible to administer vaccines.

It also allows doctors and nurses to give out the shout, and also makes vaccine providers send data to the state government.

New York expects 110,000 vaccines from the federal government, 80,000 of which will go to New York City.

Hochul stressed that there is an acute danger “especially in the gay male population” but said “we are going to protect them. We’re not going to sweep this under the rug.’

To date, no deaths have been recorded in the country, but several patients have been hospitalized.

The United States has become the global epicenter of the monkeypox outbreak, overtaking Spain after a record-breaking 24 hours in which 1,048 new cases were confirmed.

Updated data for Wednesday shows there are now 4,639 confirmed cases in the US

Spain currently has 3,738.

Spain has the most cases of monkey pox per capita, while the US has the highest total number

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said Wednesday the rise in cases was likely due to an increase in testing, after capacity was expanded from 10,000 to 80,000 swabs per week.

By population – taking into account the fact that the US has seven times more people than Spain – America has about one case per 100,000 people.

In the US, the cases were initially mainly linked to international travel, particularly to Europe, but now many are being discovered in people who became infected in the country. Experts suggest that the virus may have been transmitted for a while before it was detected.

Hotspots New York City and Washington DC are rolling out vaccines against the virus to gay or bisexual men with multiple partners within two weeks to get the virus under control, but these programs have hit a wall with too few doses being provided by the federal government. government. Government.