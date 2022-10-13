New York-based Champions League final backed in 2024 revamp, but Carragher outraged

Former Manchester City defender Micah Richards has shown his support for New York City to host a future Champions League final.

But Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher hates the idea.

@CBSSPORTSGOLAZO The CBS experts discussed the possibility of UEFA shifting the final to the US

Richards took part in a US-themed question-and-answer session with fellow CBS Sports pundits Carragher and Arsenal great Thierry Henry.

Hostess Kate Abdo led the ‘In the Mixer’ segment of the show where the experts answered quick questions with an American theme.

When asked whether NYC should host the Champions League final, Richards replied: “100 percent. Why not?”

But not everyone agreed with Abdo and Jamie Carragher against the idea of ​​playing the European showcase final in another continent.

The former Liverpool defender responded: “Because there are no American teams in it!”

Abdo also weighed in: “Because it’s a European competition.”

Richards then disputed the pair, replying: “It doesn’t matter. So?”

@CBSSPORTSGOLAZO Micah Richards is on board for a Champions League final in the United States

@CBSSPORTSGOLAZO Thierry Henry remained silent on the subject, but his facial expression told it all

@CBSSPORTSGOLAZO Carragher completely disagreed with every step to make it to the US finals

The next Klopp jokes he will get drunk after Liverpool defeat but knows City will be very different

to be worried McCoist admits concerned about how Rangers ‘crumbled’ in Liverpool

class Firmino hands shirt to Rangers ball boy and smiles at Haaland-esque stats

hero Ex-Liverpool man Mignolet’s staggering statistics helped Bruges make history

abyss Lewandowski scores after Inter spill onto pitch, but Barca ‘needs a miracle’

transformed Spurs ‘sensational’ but O’Hara wonders: where is this in the Premier League?







Carragher then suggested an alternative option, saying, “What about holding the Super Bowl in Liverpool?”

Former New York Red Bulls striker Henry remained silent during this period, but did insist that the Super Bowl would never take place outside the United States.

It’s not the first time there’s been talk about hosting a major European game in the United States, with Stuart Pearce on talkSPORT gives his support to the Premier League for a high-profile match abroad.

And he even suggested the North London derby – as long as it doesn’t add more games to an already crowded list of matches – and said many fans could jump on board with the idea.

“You take a game off the calendar – Spurs v Arsenal – whichever it is, and play it in the [United] States.

“All our teams head to the Americas, Australia and the Far East in pre-season to spread the word about the Premier League and support the football club’s financial income.

“Unless we try these things, we don’t know if they will work or not. Try it and see if it works. Some fans might take it as a vacation and go to New York.”

It’s an America-themed special of ‘In the Mixer’ hosted by @kate_abdo What is a bodega? How many hot dogs could you eat? Favorite character from Friends? Do Thierry, @micahrichards and @carra23 know enough to get by in NYC prior to their October 25/26 trip😂 pic.twitter.com/bMe6B6rVNS — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) October 12, 2022

Last year, reports emerged that UEFA had floated the idea of ​​bringing the Champions League final to the Big Apple as part of the league’s revamp.

The league will expand from 32 to 36 teams from the 2024/25 season, with each team playing eight matches over ten match weeks instead of the current format of eight groups of four teams playing six matches for the knockout stage.

Host cities have already been allocated for the next three finals with Istanbul hosting in 2023, Wembley in 2024 and Munich in 2025.

Further, UEFA could play the game in the United States with New Jersey’s MetLife Stadium – the home NFL franchises New York Giants and New York Jets – touted as a potential venue and international travel has largely returned to normal following the COVID-19 pandemic.

OFFER OF THE DAY Bet365: Bet £10 Get £50 in Free Bets* – CLAIM HERE Open account offer. Bet £10 and get £50 in free bets for new customers at bet365. Minimum Deposit Requirement. Free Bets are paid out as Bet Credits and are available for use in the settlement of qualifying bets. Minimum odds, wagering and payment method exclusions apply. Returns do not include stakes with betting credits. Time limits and T&Cs apply 18+ Begambleaware.org

The next Klopp jokes he will get drunk after Liverpool defeat but knows City will be very different

to be worried McCoist admits concerned about how Rangers ‘crumbled’ in Liverpool

class Firmino hands shirt to Rangers ball boy and smiles at Haaland-esque stats

hero Ex-Liverpool man Mignolet’s staggering statistics helped Bruges make history

abyss Lewandowski scores after Inter spill onto pitch, but Barca ‘needs a miracle’

transformed Spurs ‘sensational’ but O’Hara wonders: where is this in the Premier League?





