New York attorney general asks for court oversight of Trump Organization

NEW YORK (AP) – New York’s attorney general has asked a judge to ban the Trump Organization from selling or transferring assets without court approval, amid a legal battle over its fraud charges against it. company of the former president.

In court documents filed Thursday, attorneys for Attorney General Letitia James accused Donald Trump’s company of continuing fraudulent activity and taking steps to protect itself from a potential future court ruling.

The Democrat asked the court to appoint an independent observer to oversee the company’s operations.

“There is every reason to believe that the defendants will continue to engage in similar fraudulent conduct until trial unless they are checked by order of this court,” the court said.

Trump’s attorney Alina Habba dismissed the idea of ​​court oversight as unnecessary.

“We have repeatedly stated in writing that the Trump Organization has no intention of doing anything inappropriate,” Habba said. “This is just another stunt that Mrs. James hopes will help her failing political campaign.”

James is running for re-election as Attorney General against a little-known Republican attorney from Queens, Michael Henry.

In a lawsuit filed last monthJames’ office accused Trump of habitually misleading banks and others about how much assets like his golf courses and other real estate were worth. In the latest filing, James said the organization continued to use inappropriate methods to create valuations.

The filing also accused it of trying to circumvent New York state laws by incorporating another Delaware entity, and making no guarantees when the attorney general’s office raised concerns about assets being transferred out of the state. .

The lawsuit is currently pending Manhattan Judge Arthur Engoron, who has repeatedly ruled against the former president in related subpoena litigation. Trump’s attorney has asked for the case to be transferred to the Commercial Division of the court, which was established to handle complex business disputes.

The first lawsuit also named his three oldest children, Donald Jr., Ivanka and Eric Trump, as defendants.

In her petition for the ban, James also asked the court to have Donald Trump and Eric Trump signify electronically. In the press release announcing the filing, her office said they had refused to accept the complaints being served since the lawsuit was filed in September.

