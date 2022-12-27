New York apartment residents forced to borrow HOT DISHES to cook dinner after running out of gas

Residents of a luxury Brooklyn apartment who pay up to $5,000 a month to live there have been forced to use hot plates to cook their meals after going without gas or heat for months.

Residents of Eleven33, located at 1133 Manhattan Avenue in Greenpoint, have said they feel unsafe after dealing with months without gas or heat, causing them to cook on hot plates and wrap up in thick blankets as temperatures drop.

Her heat and electricity were turned off after a tenant reported multiple gas leaks, which occurred over the course of many years, to National Grid in September.

Although the heating in the building has since been turned back on in early December, residents say they are too afraid to use it. In addition, they still do not have access to cooking gas, according to gothamistand they are receiving meals through the management and developers of the building, which is Domain Companies.

Domain Companies, led by Matt Schwartz (pictured), said the problems should be fixed shortly, but 87 residents have started withholding rent after months of gas, heat and hot water problems.

Residents also have the possibility to collect hot dishes from the administration, but are forced to return them between meals.

“I complained about having to return the hot plate between lunch and dinner,” said Allison Miller, who won the apartment through the affordable housing lottery. “I’m pretty sure they can afford to buy a hot plate for each unit.”

Some even bought gas detectors and had to shell out more money to buy deep fryers and slow cookers to cook for their families for fear of more gas leaks, a common problem in the building.

The gas has been shut off since September after a resident filed a complaint with the National Grid after carbon monoxide detectors constantly went off and they could smell the gas. One tenant even claimed management told him to put a shower cap over his detector so it would stop beeping.

The luxury building, where units can cost as much as nearly $5,000, is marketed as offering “unparalleled amenities” such as skyline views, a CrossFit gym and stainless steel appliances, but residents said it’s not all it seems. .

National Grid investigated and found ‘multiple leaks’ in the pipes and plumbing and shut down the gas line.

And as temperatures plummet, especially over the weekend, residents remain cold as many too afraid to use space heaters and those who tried to short all the electricity to their unit.

“I had a heater and a humidifier on one outlet, and the fuses in my apartment blew, so the power went out,” Marissa Manzanares told Gothamist.

All the problems in the eight-year-old building are supposed to be fixed “very soon,” according to an email, seen by Gothamist, that was sent last week. He informed residents that they had 15 plumbers on site and they were working on the issues.

Domain Companies said their “top priority” is the “well-being” of their tenants and they have “communicated directly with them on a regular basis.”

However, residents say that is not good enough and have sought legal advice as many residents are already experiencing health effects that they claim to be from the gas leaks.

“My son’s lungs are terrible,” Manzanares told the outlet. My lungs have gotten so bad that literally two weeks before the gas was turned off, I finally said to my doctor, “I think I’m ready for steroids because I can’t breathe anymore.” Went off the inhalers and am now on steroids.

Gas leaks can cause respiratory problems, depression, dizziness, and a decreased quality of life if one is exposed to it.

Despite the building being in one of New York City’s ‘most exciting and rapidly developing neighborhoods’ and residents being offered ‘unparalleled amenities’ such as skyline views, a CrossFit gym and home appliances stainless steel, according to your websiteresidents said they feel unsafe and have started withholding rent.

“I don’t know if I will ever use these units again, because I don’t feel safe,” said resident Manzanares, who has lived with her family in the luxury building since 2015.

A total of 87 residents of the 210-unit apartment building have begun withholding rent and have contacted an attorney about current issues with heat, gas and hot water.

However, some of the income-based residents, who won a luxury unit through the housing lottery and only pay between $494 and $2,405, are too afraid to join the strike as their contract threatens with kicking them out if they do.

“I signed something when I won the housing lottery that said you can get kicked out for not paying your rent,” Miller, who lives with her son, told Gothamist. “I’m afraid of being homeless… I feel very, very stuck, trapped and completely scared.”

There are currently 105 affordable units in the building, it is unclear if any have joined the strike.

Colin Kent-Daggett, a tenant advocate with St. Nicks Alliance, said many income-based residents are keeping quiet out of fear. He said: ‘Landlords have a lot of power over people and make them feel really fearful and powerless to complain and stand up for their rights.

“Nobody wants to go to housing court and defend themselves and take time off work to argue with their landlord in front of a judge,” she told Gothamist.

Domain Companies, which develops and manages the $48 million property, only paid $100,000 in property taxes last year, according to public records. The luxury building, which rents out apartments for up to $5,000, received a tax break for being part of the longstanding state program that gives developers tax breaks in exchange for a portion of their units going toward affordable housing.

However, the $2 billion a year program expired in June, despite Gov. Kathy Hochul’s attempt to amend it after critics said it gave away too much to developers. It is expected to be a hot topic in Albany come the new year.