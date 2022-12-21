New York among states with least Christmas spirit

ALBANY, NY (NEWS10) – According to a report from GetCenturyLink, New York ranks 48th in the United States for Christmas cheer this year. In 2021, the state was ranked 50th.

In 2020, New York was ranked 41st. This year, the state with the most Christmas spirit is New Hampshire. It was also number one in 2021. Wisconsin was second this year and Utah third. Washington, DC is in last place for the third year in a row.

According to the report, Vermont has the most Christmas farms per capita in the United States. Oregon has the second highest number of farms per capita.

When it comes to tax-deductible charitable giving, California ranks first, followed by Texas and New York. According to the report, Vermont ranks first for the most tweets about Christmas, and Delaware ranks second. You can view the full report on the GetCenturyLink website.

Methodology

To find the states with the most Christmas cheer, GetCenturyLink looked at stats such as evergreen farm numbers, charitable giving, and how often residents shop online, as well as stream and tweet Christmas content. The company also surveyed 1,000 Americans about their attitudes and habits during the Christmas season.