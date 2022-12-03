New York AG Letitia J.’s chief of staff resigns amid claims that he sexually harassed women

New York Attorney General Letitia James’s longtime chief of staff has resigned following an investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct, a person familiar with the case told DailyMail.com on Friday.

Ibrahim Khan, who has been a top adviser to James for nearly a decade, resigned amid the investigation, which comes a year after her investigation into harassment allegations against then-Governor Andrew Cuomo resulted in his resignation.

Khan’s investigation involved at least two allegations of sexual harassment by women, including allegations of unwanted kissing and inappropriate touching. New York Times reported first.

Khan defended himself in a statement to the Times, claiming the allegations were baseless and saying he was stepping down for unrelated reasons.

A spokesman for James confirmed Khan’s dismissal following an investigation into “misconduct” in a statement to DailyMail.com, but declined to comment on the allegations or the investigation’s findings.

The allegations are particularly delicate for James following her high-profile investigation into similar claims against Cuomo.

Her August 2021 report concluded that the Democrat was guilty of unwanted groping, kissing and sexual remarks. Cuomo denied touching anyone inappropriately.

Khan has been a top aide to James since her days as New York City’s Public Advocate nearly a decade ago.

He was her campaign manager for her successful run for attorney general in 2018, then joined her office as chief of staff.

James, who gave up a short-lived candidacy for New York governor to seek another term as chief prosecutor, was re-elected last month and will begin her second term on Jan. 1.

Asked about Khan’s resignation on Friday, a spokesperson for James said: “The Attorney General’s Office has established protocols to thoroughly investigate any allegations of misconduct.”

“The agency takes these matters extremely seriously, and this situation is no different. An independent, impartial investigation has been conducted and the employee has since resigned,” the statement said.

Khan did not immediately respond to a request for comment, but insisted in a statement to the Times that his departure had nothing to do with the misconduct investigation.

“I am scheduled to leave office at the end of this year to go to the private sector,” he said in the statement, claiming his departure was linked to the end of James’s first term.

“This is separate from an investigation that nevertheless revealed no official workplace misconduct,” adding that he is “proud of all we’ve accomplished in serving New Yorkers over the past four years.”

Khan’s claim that the investigation failed to substantiate the allegations could not be immediately confirmed, and the OAG office declined to describe the findings when asked.

One of the female accusers told the Times she was told on Friday that her claim of inappropriate touching and unwanted kisses had been substantiated.

A person familiar with the matter told DailyMail.com that the incidents in question happened more than a year ago, but were only brought to the attention of the Attorney General’s office in recent weeks.

The source said the women making the allegations were not employees of the Attorney General’s Office at the time of the alleged misconduct.

The person said none of the allegations were made directly to the Attorney General’s office by the women involved, but rather passed through a series of “political advisers,” similar to a game of “telephone.”

When the allegations came to light, an outside law firm was brought in to conduct an independent investigation.

The “substantive part” of the investigation has already been completed, said the source, who declined to comment on the findings that emerged.