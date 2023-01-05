New York AG is suing co-founder of bankrupt crypto lender Celsius Network

New York Attorney General Letitia James has filed a lawsuit against the co-founder of bankrupt cryptocurrency lender Celsius Networks, accusing him of defrauding investors out of billions.

The lawsuit filed Thursday accuses Alex Mashinsky, who stepped down as CEO of Celsius in September, of falsely touting the company as a safe alternative to banks to encourage investors to deposit billions of dollars in digital assets.

“As a former CEO of Celsius, Alex Mashinsky promised to lead investors to financial freedom, but led them down a path of financial ruin,” James said in a statement.

“The law is clear that making false and unsubstantiated promises and misleading investors is illegal,” she added.

Mashinsky representatives did not immediately respond to a request for comment from DailyMail.com Thursday morning.

The lawsuit, which seeks unspecified damages and restitution, accuses Mashinsky of violating New York’s Martin Act, which authorizes the state’s attorney general to seek damages for state citizens in cases of financial fraud.

Mashinsky is a serial entrepreneur who co-founded Celsius in 2017. The company promised users high returns on crypto deposits, attracted investors from all over the world and grew its wealth to over $20 billion.

But in June, Celsius froze withdrawals and transfers for its 1.7 million customers, citing “extreme” market conditions as the value of most cryptocurrencies plummeted.

Based in Hoboken, New Jersey, Celsius filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on July 13, recording a $1.19 billion deficit on its balance sheet.

The new lawsuit calls Mashinsky the “public face of Celsius,” claiming he “promoted Celsius as a safe alternative to banks while concealing that Celsius was actually involved in high-risk investment strategies.”

“Touting himself and his company as a modern-day Robin Hood…. Mashinsky promised investors some of the highest returns in the industry, as high as 17 percent,” the suit states. ‘These promises were false – but turned out to be wildly popular.’

Crypto lenders like Celsius exploded in popularity during the COVID-19 pandemic, attracting savers with high interest rates and easy access to loans rarely offered by traditional banks.

They loaned out tokens to mainly institutional investors and made a profit from the difference.

But the lenders’ business model came under scrutiny following a sharp sell-off in the crypto market last May, spurred by the collapse of the major tokens terraUSD and luna.

The market turmoil played a role in FTX’s sudden collapse in November after falling asset values ​​exposed alleged wrongdoing, resulting in the company’s filing for bankruptcy and criminal charges against founder Sam Bankman-Fried.

On Wednesday, a US bankruptcy judge ruled that Celsius owns most of the cryptocurrency customers deposited on the online platform, meaning most Celsius customers will be last in line for repayment in the crypto’s bankruptcy lender.

New York bankruptcy judge Martin Glenn’s ruling hits about 600,000 accounts with assets worth $4.2 billion when Celsius filed for bankruptcy in July.

The company doesn’t have enough cash to pay back those deposits in full, Glenn wrote.

The ruling means that most Celsius customers will be given a lower priority than customers with non-interest bearing accounts and other secured creditors.