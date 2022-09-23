New Yellow Wiggle reveals the advice that outgoing star Emma Watkins gave her

Tsehay Hawkins was the youngest person to ever join the Wiggles when she became the Red Wiggle last year.

Since then, she has stepped into the role of Yellow Wiggle, taking over from Emma Watkins.

And the 16-year-old has revealed the advice Emma gave her when she put on her famous skivvy.

‘The night before it was announced, [Emma] just called me and she said ‘I’m so happy for you it’s such a great opportunity’ she told Yahoo Lifestyle.

“Take everything as it comes and basically just say yes. Just be open to new ideas,” she added of the advice she was given.

Last year, The Wiggles announced four new ‘diverse’ members for the popular children’s music group.

Three women and a former Justice Crew pop singer joined Blue Wiggle Anthony Field, Red Wiggle Simon Pryce and Purple Wiggle Lachlan Gillespie.

Adopted from Ethiopia, Tsehay was just 15 when she joined the band.

Emma made the surprising announcement last October that she would be quitting The Wiggles after 11 years in the group.

Since quitting supergroup The Wiggles, the former Yellow Wiggle has created a new character, Emma Memma, which she revealed in July.

Her alter ego still has Emma’s signature curly hair, but she dyed it red to match her bright orange dress and pink shirt.

Her first album as the new character, which Auslan uses, went to number one on the charts.