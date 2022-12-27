New Year’s Restaurant Specials in the Capital Region

ALBANY, NY (NEWS10) — 2023 is almost here! To ring in the new year, many Capital Region restaurants offer special menus for dinner, lunch, or brunch.
This is where you can find special restaurant deals for New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day in the Capital Region.
- Druthers Brewing Company
- Druthers is offering a six-course New Year’s Eve dinner at its Saratoga Springs and Clifton Park locations. Dinner starts at 9 pm $75 per person. You can make a reservation by calling any of the locations or using the Resy website.
- you can see the menu on the Druthers Facebook page.
- thirsty owl
- Address: 184 South Broadway, Saratoga Springs
- Offering a four-course New Year’s Eve dinner for $90 per person. Seating is at 6:00 pm and 8:00 pm You can see the menu at the Thirsty Owl Facebook page. You can make a reservation by calling (518) 587-9694.
- The bishop
- Address: 90 North Pearl Street, Albany
- Offering a New Year’s Eve prix fixe menu. The price depends on the ticket you choose. you can see the menu on the bishop’s Facebook page.
- of jacob and anthony
- Located at Stuyvesant Plaza and High Rock Avenue in Saratoga Springs.
- Both places offer special three-course New Year’s Eve menus. You can see the menus in Jacob and Anthony’s Facebook page. You can make a reservation by calling (518) 599-5331 for Stuyvesant Plaza and (518) 871-1600 for Saratoga Springs.
- by Bellini
- Two locations in Latham and Slingerlands
- Both places offer special three-course New Year’s Eve menus. You can see the menus on Bellini’s Facebook page. You can make a reservation by calling (518) 608-1145 for Latham and (518) 439-6022 for Slingerlands.
- manhattan stock exchange
- Address: 607 Union Street, Schenectady
- Serving a special three-course menu on New Year’s Eve from noon to 7:30 pm $50 per person. Reservations can be made by calling (518) 280-9987. You can see the menu at the Manhattan Exchange Facebook page.
- Dukes Chophouse
- Dukes Chophouse inside the Rivers Casino in Schenectady is offering a special three-course New Year’s Eve dinner that includes a choice of Seafood Louie or Duck Confit Crostini, a choice of Classic Steak Diane or a Whole Baked Stuffed Lobster Main, and an Almond Cake with flourless chocolate for dessert.
- Live music by Jeff Brisbin will be from 7 pm to 10 pm $125 per person. Dinner is available from 4:00 pm to 11:00 pm Reservations are required by calling (518) 579-8850.
- Great restaurant and bar for Indian cuisine
- Address: 1652 Western Avenue, Albany
- A special lunch and a la carte dinner will be served on New Year’s Day. You can call (518) 452-1000 to make a reservation.
- The Queensbury Hotel
- Address: 88 Ridge Street, Glens Falls
- Offering a four course New Year’s Eve dinner from 6 pm to 9 pm Party to follow. You can see the menu and buy tickets on the Queensbury Hotel website.
- Radici Kitchen & Bar
- Address: 26 Ridge Street, Glens Falls
- It offers a prix-fixe brunch on New Year’s Day from 10:30 am to 3:00 pm for $40 per person. you can see the menu on the Radici Kitchen website. you can make a reservation on the resy website.
- the babbling brook
- Address: 2320 Helderberg Trail, Bern
- It offers a New Year’s Eve buffet dinner and a late-night menu of wings, tacos, and chips. You can see both menus on The Babbling Brook website. You can make a reservation for the buffet by calling (518) 308-9988.