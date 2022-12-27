New Year’s Eve Celebrations in the Capital Region

ALBANY, NY (NEWS10) — 2023 is almost here! If you’re looking for something to do to ring in the new year, here are some New Year’s Eve events taking place in the Capital Region.

New Years Party, Saratoga Springs

Saratoga New Year’s Fest, a reimagining of First Night Saratoga, is a two-day event packed with entertainment throughout the city. Cowboy Junkies are ready to headline the event. You can see the full guide to the New Year’s Festival on the NEWS10 website. The badges, which take you everywhere, are available to purchase at the Saratoga New Year’s Festival website.

New Years Eve at Rivers Casino, Schenectady

Rivers Casino in Schenectady is hosting two New Year’s Eve events: one free and one ticketed. New Year’s Eve Hollywood Bash with the Coolers includes live music, dancing, party favors, a cash bar, and a champagne toast at midnight in the Event Center starting at 10 p.m. Must be 21 or older. you can buy tickets on the Rivers Casino website.

Best Thai Restaurants Near Albany, According to Yelp



Rivers will also hold a free admission event at Van Slyck’s on Friday and Saturday. Aquanett will perform on Friday and KICK will perform on Saturday. The bands are from 8 pm to midnight.

First Night of Funny, Schenectady, Cohoes, Glens Falls

The First Night of Funny, the Capital Region’s annual New Year’s Eve comedy event, is back for 15 years. Shows will be at Proctors Theater in Schenectady, The Cohoes Music Hall in Cohoes and The Charles R. Wood Theater in Glens Falls on December 31. Tickets are available at the website of the First Night of Humor and on the website of each branch.

Bethlehem First Night

First Night Bethlehem is an outdoor family fun event at Delmar’s Four Corners from 6 pm to 7:30 pm The free event features entertainment by Luke McNamee, a custom ice sculpture and fireworks.

New York State Laws Take Effect in 2023



New Years Eve at Saratoga Casino

Saratoga Casino is hosting an “Old Hollywood” New Year’s Eve celebration. The event features live music by Ten Most Wanted and a balloon drop at midnight. Doors open at 20:30 You can buy tickets on the Saratoga Casino website.

New Year’s Eve Party at the Saratoga Winery

Saratoga Winery is hosting a New Year’s Eve party starting at 7:30 pm The event includes performances by the Yacht Masters and the Vinny Michaels Band, a three-hour open bar, appetizers, late-night snacks and a sparkling wine toast. This event is for people over 21 years of age. you can buy tickets on the Eventbrite website.

The History of the Saratoga Performing Arts Center



New Years Eve at the Queensbury Hotel

The Queensbury Hotel is hosting a New Year’s Eve party starting at 9pm The party includes dancing, live music from Garland Nelson and the Soul Session, an open bar, light refreshments and a photo booth. you can buy tickets on the Queensbury Hotel website.

“Out With The Old” New Year’s Eve Party, Clifton Park

SingleCut North & Side Stage Tap Room at 6 Fairchild Square in Clifton Park will host a New Year’s Eve party from 3 pm to 8 pm The event features music from SAD DADS and food from Smokin’ The Good Stuff Saratoga, as well as specials on beer to go

Joe’s Township Tavern opens in Knox



New Year’s Eve at Waterworks Pub

Waterworks Pub at 76 Central Avenue in Albany is hosting a New Year’s Eve event starting at 10 p.m. The event includes a full buffet dinner, hors d’oeuvres, continental breakfast, two dance floors, a champagne toast, and a countdown to midnight.