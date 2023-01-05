New Year’s Eve CDB brawl in Melbourne caught on camera

<!–

A wild brawl between police and two women broke out in central Melbourne in the early hours of the new year as a rowdy crowd watched.

Amazing video shows the chaotic scenes at the Flinders St end of Elizabeth St in the CBD at 2.20am on a Sunday morning.

A blonde woman in a white dress fights with two cops, trying to loosen their grip with blows and even vicious kicks.

Police were involved in a wild scuffle that broke out in central Melbourne in the early hours of New Year’s Day

A woman was left on the ground after police used her ponytail to drag her down

Another woman tries to intervene, but is quickly knocked to the ground by two other officers.

One of the cops struggling with the blonde woman grabs her ponytail to drag her to the ground and from the prone position she lashes out again with a kick.

More officers rush in to turn the woman onto her stomach before officers cuff the woman’s arms behind her back.

Then a girl, who appears to be in her early teens, tries to get involved in the fight, but is pushed away by an officer.

A large number of spectators watched as the battle unfolded near Melbourne’s iconic Flinders St station

Another officer pushes the girl further away.

She begins to protest at a man in a black T-shirt who aggressively steps forward, screaming and twirling wildly with a black piece of clothing.

An officer prevents both the girl and the man from getting involved, but he makes several feints to rush the officer before quickly retreating.

A large and boisterous crowd watches the spectacle from the vantage point of the tram platform and behind a barrier.

The other arrested woman is marched away.

Two officers hoist the reluctant blonde woman up by lifting her under the armpits.

Another woman tried to intervene when the blonde woman punched and kicked officers

The woman refuses to walk and raises her legs, forcing the officers to clumsily carry her for a few unsteady steps.

Eventually, the woman begins to walk as the man in the black T-shirt continues to pace agitatedly near the scene while another man seemingly tries to calm him down.

Victorian Police would not confirm the specific incident, but reported there were “numerous incidents in Melbourne’s CBD on New Year’s Eve.”

In total, the police made 49 arrests that night, of which 19 were for drunkenness in a public place and 10 people were arrested for assault, fights or robberies.