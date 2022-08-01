New wildfires rage in France, Portugal as temperatures spike

Portugal and France suffered major wildfires on Sunday as temperatures rose sharply this weekend.

In Portugal, a fire broke out in the Mafra area, north of Lisbon, while in France at least four firefighters were seriously injured and highways were closed.

About 400 firefighters were called in to fight the blaze, about 40 kilometers (25 miles) north of Lisbon.

Residents tried to slow the progress of the flames by spraying their gardens, as the flames also swept through neighboring forests, according to television images.

A retirement home containing 30 people was evacuated as a precaution, Civil Protection Authority Commander Paulo Santos told Renascenca radio.

Elsewhere, other major outbreaks raged in northern and central Portugal, requiring more than 1,000 firefighters.

In the center of Ourem, a river beach was also evacuated as a precaution, while two people had inhaled smoke, according to an emergency official quoted by the Lusa agency.

Parts of northern and central Portugal were alarmed this weekend in light of “steep temperature increases” to more than 40 degrees Celsius, (104 degrees Fahrenheit) expected to last until at least Tuesday, the meteorological institute said.

Experts blame climate change for rising temperatures – and warn that the worst is yet to come.

Portugal, still traumatized by the deadly fires of 2017 that killed more than 100 people, was also hit by a series of fires fueled by scorching temperatures in early July.

More than 58,000 hectares (143,000 acres) have gone up in smoke since the start of the year, according to the latest preliminary data from the Institute for Nature and Forest Management (ICNF).

Meanwhile, new fires broke out in southeastern France on Sunday, burning 350 hectares in Gard, where a firefighter was seriously injured, and 35 hectares near Marseille, partially closing the highways.

“Four firefighters have been injured,” Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said in a tweet about the fire that broke out around 3 p.m. in a pine forest in the town of Aubais, south of Nimes.

One of them was “seriously injured” and had to be evacuated by helicopter to Montpellier hospital for burns to his hands and face.

The others suffered more minor injuries after a wind reversal of flames partially destroyed their vehicle, Eric Agrinier, who coordinated the operations, told AFP.

(AFP)