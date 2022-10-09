New ‘Wednesday’ Trailer Reveals Fred Armisen as Uncle Fester

Things got a little spooky at New York Comic Con with the unveiling of the full trailer for Tim Burton‘s Wednesday series for Netflix, live from the Empire stage. Full of revelations and heart-pounding moments, the images delve deeper into the mysteries of Nevermore Academy and the danger that lies ahead of Wednesday (Jenna Ortega) and her classmates.





The trailer kicks off with the Addams Family’s arrival at Nevermore Academy and gives us a brief reintroduction of the terrifying school and its inhabitants, including Wednesday’s new roommate Enid Sinclair (Emma Myers). Nevermore has everything Wednesday could want to do, from fencing to archery, but the eerie atmosphere, hidden passageways, secret societies and a murderous monster roaming the halls don’t give her the best impression. It seems that danger awaits around every corner of the school and even in the woods around it after she is confronted by a mysterious man in black. However, when he takes off his hat, we get a big reveal: Uncle Fester is here, and he’s played by none other than Fred Armisen! Arriving on his Penny’s Pooch Patrol motorcycle, it looks like he’ll be around on Wednesday to babysit and add some extra hilarity to the series.

The rest of the footage is about building intrigue around the mysteries of Nevermore and its connection to the Addams Family. Multiple shots of a funeral for the family are shown as Wednesday talks about the seemingly endless secrets the academy holds. She is determined to find the truth behind what her parents have been up to during their time at the academy, and she has Enid to join her on the perilous quest. Everything goes full of horror for a few shots including a blood shower and threatening with two tasers on Wednesday before we get a title card. Before the trailer ends, there’s one last scene that reveals the former Wednesday Addams Christina Riccia enters as Marilyn Thornhill with a brief, but hilarious exchange with Wednesday that brings the actress full circle.

According to all accounts, Wednesday seems to bring horror and comedy and equal measures, and it will feature a hugely talented cast to make it happen. At Ortega at the Academy, Myers and Ricci come together Gwendoline Christie, Jamie McShane, Percy Hynes White, Hunter Doohan, happy sunday, Naomi J Ogawa, Moosa Mostafa, Georgie Boerand Riki Lindhome. Guest stars include the rest of the Addams Family played by Armisen, Catherine Zeta Jones (Morticia Addams), Luis Guzman (Gomez Addams), Isaac Ordonez (Pugsley Addams), and Lucius Hoyos (Young Gomez) with Iman Marson as Luke Walker. Rounding out the cast being Victor Teodor Dorobantuc, Calum Rossoand Luyanda Unati Lewis-Nyawo.

Burton is the director and executive producer of the series with Miles Millar and Al Gough writing, show running and executive producing. Millar and Gough aim to make things within the story of The Addams family, but it’s clear they’re having a lot of fun creating an absolutely devilish Wednesday and a haunted, mysterious Nevermore Academy. Join them as executive producers are Steve Stark, Andrew Mittman for 1.21 Entertainment, Kevin Miserocchi for the Tee and Charles Addams Foundation, Kayla Alpert, Jonathan Glickman for Glickmania, Gail Berman, Tommy Harperand Kevin Lafferty.

Wednesday arrives on Netflix on November 23, just in time for Thanksgiving. Watch the trailer below.