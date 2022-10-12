New weather prediction model produces more accurate typhoon intensity forecasts

Storm surge caused by Typhoon Ma-on landfall near Zhuhai, a coastal town in Guangdong, China. Credit: Si Gao



As one of the most disastrous weather systems, typhoons have a major impact on human life, property and socio-economic development. To meet these challenges, meteorologists and modeling experts have steadily improved predictions of typhoon trails over the past few decades. However, forecasts for typhoon intensity have made marginal progress, especially for short predicted lead times.

An essential part of numerical weather forecasting, or model forecasting for typhoons, is the initial conditions, which should accurately reflect the intensity, structure and large-scale environment of a typhoon. Data assimilation seeks the optimal storm initial conditions by combining information from observations and short-term model predictions.

Prof. dr. Zhe-Min Tan of Nanjing University, along with a group of model researchers, conducted a study aimed at improving typhoon intensity predictions through assimilation of ensemble data. They used the Weather Research and Forecasting (WRF) model with an 80-piece ensemble Kalman filter to perform the regional ensemble cycling assimilations and forecasts for the western North Pacific typhoons that occurred during the 2016 tropical cyclone season. Advances in Atmospheric Science have just published their full research report.

Several advanced data assimilation methods have shown promise for improving typhoon predictions. The ensemble Kalman filter, a Monte Carlo approach, integrates observations into the model based on flow-dependent error statistics, while also providing ensemble analysis. Launched from these analyses, ensemble predictions can provide probabilistic distributions that paint a more accurate picture of possible typhoon tracks and intensities. Thus, the ensemble Kalman filter could be particularly beneficial for both typhoon track and intensity analyzes and predictions.

That said, short-term (six-hour) ensemble predictions of these cycling processes have an appropriate amount of variance for typhoon tracks, but still produce insufficient variance for typhoon intensity. The 6-hour ensemble forecasts tend to overestimate the intensity for weak storms and underestimate the intensity for strong storms. This indicates that a horizontal grid spacing of 6 km is still unable to resolve the large gradients of wind and mass fields in the core region of the typhoon.

To continue their research, the team compared regional forecasts using the WRF model with the cycling ensemble Kalman filter with global forecasts from the models from the European Center for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts (ECMWF) and National Centers for Environmental. Prediction (NCEP). They found that the 5-day deterministic regional forecasts have fewer errors and biases for typhoon intensity than the ECMWF and NCEP global forecasts. However, due to an inferior representation of the large-scale environment around typhoons, the 5-day deterministic regional forecasts produce a greater track error than the ECMWF and NCEP global forecasts.

Overall, the 5-day ensemble predictions of the cycling ensemble assimilation provided improvements toward better ensemble predictions for typhoon track and intensity, especially for short predicted turnaround times. These regional predictions of the typhoon ensemble with a higher spatial resolution are superior to the global predictions of the ensemble in terms of predictability of the typhoon intensity.

Looking ahead, the research group will develop more advanced data assimilation algorithms that can better capture multiscale features of typhoons with dynamic constrained and balanced vortex initial conditions.

