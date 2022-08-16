New Water Cuts Announced as Colorado River Hits Dangerous Low

In response to dwindling water supplies from the drought-ravaged Colorado River, the federal government announced another round of austerity measures on Tuesday in the amount two states can draw from the river. But for now, the government has stopped mandating major reductions that officials say will be needed next year to protect the river’s infrastructure.

Officials from the Department of the Interior and the Bureau of Reclamation said levels in Colorado’s two main reservoirs, Lake Mead and Lake Powell, remained dangerously low after more than two decades of drought in the Southwest, exacerbated by climate change. Lake Mead, behind the Hoover Dam on the Arizona-Nevada border, is now about 50 meters lower than it was in 2000, when the southwestern megadrought began.

That level leads to agreed cuts in the amounts two of the Lower Basin states, Arizona and Nevada, and Mexico can take from Lake Mead. The other Lower Basin state, California, is currently unaffected, as are the Upper Basin states of Colorado, Wyoming, Utah, and New Mexico. About 40 million people depend on the Colorado for at least some of their water, and it irrigates more than 5.5 million acres of land.