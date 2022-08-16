New video shows home that Anne Heche crashed into looking like a war zone

New images show the inside of the property that Anne Heche hit with her car – sparking a fire that destroyed the house and killed the actress.

Lynne Mishele’s home was set on fire and her belongings destroyed after Heche, 53, slammed her blue Mini Clubman into the front of the property in Mar Vista, Los Angeles.

Dramatic video shows firefighters sifting through scorched rubble and belongings in the decimated house.

Mischele was at the property at the time of the incident but was miraculously unharmed as other parts of her now charred house caught fire and collapsed.

The footage obtained by TMZshows officials trying to figure out what happened in the remnants of the tragedy.

Anne died on Sunday after being seriously injured in the incident, which left her with severe burns and a brain injury.

Her ventilator was turned off nine days after the accident, with a representative saying she was “peacefully taken off the ventilator.”

According to the Los Angeles Fire Department, the crash caused “structural compromises and a blaze of intense fire.” Heche’s Mini Clubman can be seen here in the aftermath

A Los Angeles Police Department spokesman said the department is continuing to investigate whether drug use contributed to the accident.

Blood tests showed the actress had cocaine and fentanyl in her body when the high-speed crash occurred on Aug. 5.

A new 911 call also revealed neighbors were initially unaware that Heche was trapped in the car at the property.

A man can be heard begging emergency services to be “very quick” once they realized someone was trapped and went to get a hose to try and help.

They said, ‘There’s smoke, I haven’t seen a flame, someone just said get water. There’s a fire, the house. I don’t see any flames, but there is a lot of smoke. Big fire.’

Mischele paid tribute to the actress after hearing of her death, saying her passing is “devastating.”

On Instagram, she said: “This whole situation is tragic and there are just no words for it. I send love to all involved.’

Mishele tried to save what she could after the fire was put out and she managed to escape unharmed

“With the help of the fire department, she was able to retrieve some damaged sentimental belongings from the wreckage. Everything else is gone,” according to the GoFundMe

A small bottle of vodka was pictured in Heche’s car, but preliminary blood tests done after she was hospitalized found no alcohol in her system. However, it did show that she had cocaine and fentanyl in her system at the time the blood was drawn at the hospital.

She was in another part of the house when the crash occurred and escaped unharmed, along with her two dogs Bree and Rueban and her pet turtle Marley.

But the crash made the house unlivable as it compromised the structural integrity of the building and Mishele was forced to vacate the house immediately after the crash.

In addition to losing the house, Mishele also lost “all her life’s worth of belongings, mementos, all the equipment for her business, including her laptop and iPad, all her clothes and basic necessities,” according to a GoFundMe set up for her.

Her attorney Shawn Holley said, “I’m just here to help Lynne deal with insurance companies so she can start rebuilding her life.

“This was never about lawsuits or making money. She has lost everything and is so grateful for all the love and support she has received.”

A neighbor’s video of the aftermath of the crash shows smoke billowing from Mar Vista’s home as firefighters continue to fight the blaze

Anne Heche’s ex-husband Coley Laffoon was seen leaving his Beverly Hills home on Friday.

Heche’s blue Mini Clubman is believed to have been moving at a very high speed at the time of the impact

Heche’s ex-husband Coley Laffoon led the heartbreaking tribute to the star in the days following her death.

Doctors also found suitable recipients for her organs, although it’s not known how many there were.

Heche is survived by her sons Homer and Atlas. Homer’s father, Laffoon, posted an emotional tribute to the actress on Saturday, the day after it was announced Heche was brain dead.

In the video, posted to his Instagram, Laffoon said: “After Anne passed away, I wanted to say a few things: first, I love her and I miss her, and I always will. Two, Homer is fine.

“He’s grieving, of course, and it’s hard, it’s very hard, as probably anyone can imagine,” Laffoon continued. “But he’s surrounded by family and he’ll be fine.”

“So to all those people checking in, thank you for checking in, showing your heart, offering prayers and everything. It is so beautiful. Thank you.’