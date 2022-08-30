New video shows David Beckham gushing about Qatar – despite it being illegal to be gay there 

David Beckham has jumped in on Qatar in a shiny new video to promote the despotic Middle Eastern country, calling it “perfection” — though it remains illegal to be gay and women still need permission to study in the Gulf state or get married – ahead of the World Cup this winter.

In a video set against the backdrop of the capital Doha, the former England captain – a UNICEF ambassador who says he identifies as a feminist – calls Qatar an “incredible place to spend a few days” while he reveals his £10 million deal to be the face of the Islamic nation.

Beckham, 47, is seen cruising a boat, riding a motorbike and visiting a spice market before taking selfies with locals, visiting a bazaar and having dinner with a group of men dressed in traditional Arab clothing.

In a voiceover accompanying the video, the father-of-four tells viewers he can’t wait to bring his kids to the country, adding: “Qatar is truly an incredible place to spend a few days of layover. . The modern and traditional fuse create something very special.

‘It’s one of the best spice markets I’ve ever been to. This will go down in history as one of my favorite mornings. This is perfection, I can’t wait to bring my kids back.”

So far, Beckham has failed to acknowledge that the controversial £10 million contract is the face of the World Cup and the Gulf state, where gays are persecuted and misogyny is rife. It is still illegal for people to be gay in Qatar and women are discriminated against by a male guardianship system that forces them to ask for permission to marry, study or travel. More than 6,500 migrant workers have died there while building the infrastructure for the tournament, The Guardian reported last year, citing government figures.

The video caused a backlash, with Twitter users cheering his decision to promote ‘backward’ Qatar and its ‘principal’ Beckham ‘doing it for the money’. Another person shared a series of images captioned “A story of David Beckham’s life lasting 7 short years and £10 million pounds,” which shows Beckham promoting LGBT rights on his Instagram page, a screenshot of a Wikipedia article on gay rights and women’s rights. rights in Qatar, then news of Beckham’s £10m deal with despotism in the Middle East.

The former footballer emphasizes that his involvement with Qatar offers the opportunity to bring about change from within and “use football as a force for good”.

David Beckham is seen riding a motorcycle through Doha in the promotional video

The former captain of England is pictured on a boat against the backdrop of Doha, the capital of Qatar

Beckham shakes hands with a salesman in a bazaar in Qatar’s capital Doha

Beckham is seen sitting for a party in the desert with men dressed in traditional Arab clothing

The video caused a backlash, with Twitter users cheering his decision to promote ‘backward’ Qatar and its ‘principal’ Beckham ‘doing it for the money’. Another person shared a series of images captioned “A story of David Beckham’s life lasting 7 short years and £10 million pounds,” which shows Beckham promoting LGBT rights on his Instagram page, a screenshot of a Wikipedia article on gay rights and women’s rights. rights in Qatar, then news of Beckham’s £10m deal with Middle East despotism

Gay magazine Attitude accused Beckham of hypocrisy after praising Blackpool’s Jake Daniels for coming out earlier this year.

In a scathing Instagram post, Attitude – whose cover the ex-footballer famously appeared on in 2002 – wrote: “David Beckham continues to keep his money as far as possible from where his mouth is when it comes to the LGBTQ community.”

Akbar Al Baker, President of Qatar Tourism and Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive said: “It was a pleasure to welcome David to Qatar where he has immersed himself in the culture and experienced first hand the warm hospitality of the people.

“I encourage the millions who travel through Qatar each year to follow in David’s footsteps and create their own exciting adventure and memories.

‘We have something for everyone at an unbelievable price, whether it is sun, sea, beach, rich heritage and culture, surprising nature or a modern and fun city trip.’

The Mail on Sunday revealed Beckham’s deal with Qatar last February, which has sparked a fury among critics. Amnesty said at the time: “We would urge him to learn more about the deeply disturbing human rights situation in Qatar and be prepared to speak out.”

The Mail on Sunday revealed Beckham’s deal with Qatar last February, which has sparked a fury among critics

Beckham pictured in video promoting Qatar despite his human rights record

Beckham controversially signed £10m deal to promote Qatar ahead of World Cup

Beckham is pictured clinking coffee cups with a woman wearing a headscarf in Qatar

Those close to Beckham say he was “distraught and mortified” when he was convicted over the controversial deal. They told the Mail: “It is not surprising that David Beckham wants to be involved in such a major football event, but we urge him to learn more about the deeply disturbing human rights situation in Qatar and be prepared to talk about it.

Qatar’s human rights record is alarming, from the country’s long-standing mistreatment of migrant workers to the curbing of freedom of expression and the criminalization of same-sex relationships.

“David Beckham should use his unique global profile to keep the world focused on the human rights issues surrounding the games, not just playing on the pitch.”

The FIFA World Cup runs from November 21 to December 18 and is the first to be held in the Arab world.

Beckham has been widely acclaimed for helping to tackle the stigma of gay athletes by appearing on the cover of Attitude in 2002.