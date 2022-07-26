New ultraluminous X-ray source detected in galaxy NGC 55

XMM-Newton stacked image of NGC 55. Circles of 2000 rays are drawn around the ULXs, along with the luminosity contours of the surface of the filter-RG610 DSS image. The color bar shows the number of counts. Credit: Robba et al., 2022.



Using ESA’s XMM-Newton and NASA’s Swift space telescopes, an international team of astronomers observed a nearby galaxy known as NGC 55. They discovered a new transient ultra-luminous X-ray source in this galaxy. The finding is reported in a paper published July 19 on the arXiv pre-print server.

Ultraluminous X-ray sources (ULXs) are point sources in the sky that are so bright in X-rays that they each emit more radiation than 1 million suns at all wavelengths. They are less luminous than active galactic nuclei, but more consistently luminous than any known stellar process. Although numerous studies have been conducted on ULXs, the fundamental nature of these sources remains unresolved.

NGC 55 (called The Whale Galaxy) is located about 6.5 million light-years away and is one of the closest galaxies to the Local Group. Its mass is estimated at about 20 billion solar masses. Previous observations of NGC 55 with XMM-Newton have shown that it harbors at least one ULX.

Now a group of astronomers led by Alessandra Robba of the University of Palermo in Italy report the detection of another ULX in NGC 55. They found that an object, designated XMMU J001446.81-391123.48 and classified as a transient X-ray source, reaches a brightness peak allowing it to be reclassified as a ULX.

“In this work, we provide evidence for a new (the second) ULX in the galaxy NGC 55, thanks to recent XMM-Newton observations,” the researchers wrote in the paper.

Thanks to new deeper XMM-Newton observations, Robba’s team was able to discover that XMMU J001446.81-391123.48 reaches a peak brightness of more than 1.6 duodecillion erg/s. Therefore, the source was confirmed as a ULX and designated NGC 55 ULX-2.

The researchers noted that taking into account the transient nature of some ULXs, the newly discovered resources are not always new resources. NGC 55 ULX-2 is a good example that in some cases such sources are detected with a brightness of less than 1 duodecillion erg/s before reaching the ULX regime.

The study found that, unlike many transients, which are characterized by a hard spectrum, NGC 55 ULX-2 has a soft spectrum. The astronomers added that ULX-2’s X-ray spectrum is much softer than in previous observations and was classified by them as a soft ULX.

According to the study, the temporal behavior of NGC 55 ULX-2 shows that the timescales of the flux variations are on the order of a month. This is probably due to small changes in the accretion rate or to superorbital modulations attributed to accretion disk precession.

The astronomers also searched deeply for periodic signals from NGC 55 ULX-2. However, no significant coherent signals from this source were detected.

