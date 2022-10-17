New UK Treasury chief to aims to calm markets with statement

LONDON (AP) – Britain’s new Treasury chief will release details about his tax and spending plans Monday, two weeks ahead of schedule, in a bid to calm markets plagued by the government’s economic policies.

Treasury Secretary Jeremy Hunt is expected to scrap more measures announced on September 23 by Prime Minister Liz Truss’ government.

Truss called on Hunt on Friday after she fired his predecessor, Kwasi Kwarteng. Truss and Kwarteng’s plans for £45 billion ($50 billion) in tax cuts — including an income tax cut for the highest earners — without an accompanying assessment of how the government would pay for them caused the pound to slide against the US dollar plunged to record levels and government borrowing costs are skyrocketing. The Bank of England was forced to intervene to buy government bonds to prevent the financial crisis from spreading to the wider economy.

The government has since ditched parts of its tax cut plan, announcing that it would be making a medium-term fiscal statement on October 31. But the market remained twitchy and Hunt has decided he must make a statement to calm the waters even faster.

The Treasury said it would make a public statement Monday afternoon, followed by a statement to the House of Commons. Hunt spent the weekend in crisis talks with Truss, also meeting Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey and the head of the government’s Debt Management Office.

The financial fiasco has left Truss a slack prime minister, and conservative lawmakers are concerned about trying to oust her. She took office just six weeks ago after winning a party election to replace Prime Minister Boris Johnson. He was forced to leave in July after serial ethics scandals trapped his government.

