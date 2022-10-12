New tool helps researchers investigate clouds, rain and climate change

The meteorological observations from ARM’s Mobile Research Facility will help produce more accurate rain forecasting models. Credit: Argonne National Laboratory/Scott Collis



The Earth Model Column Collaboratory is an open-source research platform that links complex data to weather observations to create highly accurate climate models and predictions.

Clouds come in all shapes and sizes. While we can imagine puppies or whales or breaking waves, climatologists think of them as huge bundles of water in various shapes that contribute to everyday weather and ultimately climate. For example, the numbers, shapes and sizes of the liquid droplets and ice crystals contained in a cloud determine how it scatters light or radiates and absorbs heat.

Despite the enormous size of clouds, much of this dynamic happens on a small scale. To better understand how all those imaginary creatures produce the effects they do, researchers rely on computer-generated climate models. These models can bring together information from various weather instruments, physics calculations and other observations to increase our understanding of how the atmosphere works.

But due to limitations in computational power, climate models must simplify the way clouds are represented. This introduces uncertainty in both cloud behavior and climate change projections. To improve cloud representations, model results are usually compared with observations. However, the climate model and the observation communities have worked separately in the past, sometimes making the process difficult to navigate.

To bridge the gap between these two communities, climate scientists at the U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) Argonne National Laboratory, Pennsylvania State University and the NASA Goddard Institute for Space Studies developed an easier way to compare cloud models with weather instrument observations. . The result is a modeling platform and weather instrument simulator called Earth Model Column Collaboratory (EMC.).2).

The observations of the atmosphere in Figure 1 provide an example of EMC2 simulated reflectivity, a measure of the intensity of microwave light scattered by the snow particles from a NASA Unified Weather Research and Forecasting model. Credit: Argonne National Laboratory/Robert Jackson



The results of current climate models are not directly comparable with those of radars, satellites and other sensors whose signals cannot directly detect important cloud parameters, such as the content of liquid water and the number of droplets. Instead, they detect microwaves and visible light reflected from clouds and precipitation. As an instrument simulator, EMC2 can convert the more detailed model-simulated cloud parameters into these weather instrument signals.

Another complication in climate modeling is the size of the geographic areas that researchers want to study. These areas, represented as dots on a grid, are typically the size of a metropolitan area. However, cloud cover and precipitation can cover areas as small as a neighborhood. These smaller cloud and precipitation areas are sampled by radars and satellites. To solve this problem, EMC2 helps represent the spatial variability of cloud cover in each grid cell at smaller scales, such as those covered by the weather instruments. This smaller reference point allows climate scientists to evaluate models more accurately.

What makes EMC2 even more convenient is that it integrates all these tools in one software package. Designed as open-source software, it allows researchers and the public alike to easily add, use, and modify models and observations. Learn more about the methods, design and where EMC2 can be downloaded are available in the paper published in Geoscientific model development.

Using an approach developed for NASA, Argonne scientists plan to develop EMC. to use2 in collaboration with DOE’s Energy Exascale Earth System Model (E3SM), a high-resolution model designed to investigate the most detailed dynamics of climate-generating behavior. Researchers hope to evaluate the model’s ability to simulate thunderstorms over Houston. Using meteorological observations from one of DOE’s Atmospheric Radiation Measurement (ARM) programs, EMC2 will help climate scientists reduce uncertainties in rain forecasts by improving the depiction of thunderstorms in E3SM. In addition, EMC2 is currently being used to evaluate weather forecasts during the DOE ARM TRacking Aerosol-Cloud interactions ExpeRiment (TRACER).

Basically, scientists at Argonne have partnered with Penn State and NASA EMC. developed2to facilitate comparisons between climate and weather models with observations from weather instruments. EMC2 will provide a common point for collaboration between climate modelers and observers.

“This kind of open access will help us better balance comparisons between models and observations,” said Robert Jackson, an assistant atmospheric scientist at Argonne and contributor to the model. “It will also provide the much-needed bridge between these historically separate communities.”

