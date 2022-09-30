New theory predicts Earth-like, watery planets exist around red dwarfs

figure. 1: Artist’s impression of the molten surface of a young rocky planet that reacts with its primordial atmosphere to form water vapor. Credit: Tadahiro Kimura



Recent explorations of exoplanets have focused on the discovery of temperate rocky planets such as Earth, which are often referred to as habitable planets. Most recent missions have focused on stars that are cooler than the sun. Such stars are known as red dwarfs or M-type stars, which are numerous in the solar environment.

Moderate solar radiation and sufficient seawater are necessary for a planet to maintain a temperate climate. However, previous planet formation models predict that the occurrence of planets meeting such conditions around M-type stars is small. New simulations performed by Tadahiro Kimura, a doctoral student from the University of Tokyo and Prof. Masahiro Ikoma of the Department of Science, NAOJ, have focused on the formation of a hydrogen-rich atmosphere from the protoplanetary disk and on water production through the reaction between the atmosphere and the magma ocean.

They have developed a new planet formation model that predicted how many seawater exoplanets orbiting M-type stars would have. As a result, their estimate shows that a few percent of the planets with Earth-like rays and solar radiation orbiting M-type stars have moderate amounts of seawater. This suggests that the discovery of planets with temperate climates is likely in the next decade. The research results have been published in Natural Astronomy on Sept 29.

Since the first detection in 1995, more than 5,000 planets orbiting stars other than the sun (exoplanets) have been discovered. The detection of such a large number of exoplanets has shown that planetary systems are common in the universe. On the other hand, it has also become clear that exoplanets are diverse in size, composition, distance from the central star and insolation.

Among the planets detected so far, there are many Earth-sized planets. Whether any of them have a temperate climate like Earth is a matter of great importance. Water is necessary for life on Earth, but water also plays an important role in the climate. It is known that maintaining temperate climates requires a moderate amount of stellar radiation, as does an ocean with a moderate amount of water.

Today’s Earth is able to maintain a warm climate through the functioning of the carbon cycle with plate tectonics and continental weathering; if the amount of oceanic water were several tens of times greater than on Earth, the carbon cycle would be curtailed, resulting in an extremely hot or cold climate.

A widely held idea is that Earth’s current oceans were supplied by aquifers, rocky or icy bodies. Previous studies applying this idea to exoplanets around M-type stars have led to the prediction that planets with moderate water content are rare, suggesting that while M-type stars are the main target of future searches for habitable planets, it is highly unlikely that they will. habitable planets are found.

On the other hand, the production of water in an accumulating atmosphere was proposed as an alternative water acquisition process in previous research by Prof. Ikoma and his colleague. In general, as a planet grows in a protoplanetary disk, it acquires gas from the disk due to gravity and forms an atmosphere composed mainly of hydrogen.

In addition, the rocky surface of the growing planet is believed to have melted due to the heat of celestial impacts (see Figure 1); namely, the planet is covered with a magma ocean. At present, a chemical reaction between atmospheric hydrogen and oxides in the magma ocean leads to the production of water. Taking into account the effects of such a water-producing reaction, it is possible to form a planet richer in water than in conventional theoretical models.

Figure 2: Distribution of orbital radii and masses of planets formed around 10,000 M-type stars (0.3 solar masses). The color of each symbol represents the mass fraction of the planet’s primordial atmosphere. The dotted boxes indicate regions of near-Earth-mass planets in the habitable zone. Credit: National Astronomical Observatory of Japan



The amount of hydrous rock obtained by a planet and the amount of water obtained from water producing reactions are highly dependent on the process of planet formation. In this study, Tadahiro Kimura and Masahiro Ikoma developed a new model for planetary population synthesis to re-estimate the frequency of aquaplanets in extrasolar systems around M-type stars.

The model tracks the mass growth and orbital evolution of planets based on the latest planet formation theories, and can calculate the amount of water obtained in the process. In addition to the previously considered acquisition of hydrous rock, the model also newly includes the effect of water production in the primordial atmosphere.

Numerical simulations with this model show that a wide variety of planets of different sizes and atmospheric masses are produced at different locations (see Figure 2). The calculated water content for planets in the habitable zone is shown in Fig. 3.

Figure 3: Probability distribution of seawater mass fractions for planets with an Earth-like mass (0.3-3 times the Earth’s mass) in the habitable zone around M-type stars (0.3 solar masses). Green is the result of calculations according to the conventional model and taking into account only the acquisition of aquifers. Orange is the result when the model of the current study is used and the effect of water production in the primordial atmosphere is taken into account. The dotted line is the current amount of seawater on Earth. Credit: National Astronomical Observatory of Japan



As can be seen in the figure, exoplanets orbiting M-type stars can hold very different amounts of water when water production in the primordial atmosphere works. Some of these planets formed with similar amounts of seawater to Earth’s. Most seawater on these planets is supplied by atmospheric water production. Analysis of the computer data has led to the prediction that a few percent of planets with a planetary radius between 0.7 and 1.3 times that of Earth hold sufficient amounts of water to maintain temperate climates (about 0.1-100 times the seawater content of the earth).

Nearly 100 Earth-sized planets are expected to be detected in the habitable zone around M-type stars in ongoing and future exoplanet exploration programs, such as TESS and PLATO. The results of this study predict that several of these planets will be aquaplanets with an Earth-like warm climate.

Observations of the atmospheric spectra of exoplanets by the JWST and Ariel infrared space telescopes will also reveal the presence of water molecules and other elements in the atmosphere. These observations are expected to validate the theoretical predictions of this research and lead to a better understanding of the formation process of aquaplanets such as Earth.

More information:

Tadahiro Kimura et al, Predicted diversity in water content of terrestrial exoplanets orbiting M dwarfs, Natural Astronomy (2022). Tadahiro Kimura et al, Predicted diversity in water content of terrestrial exoplanets orbiting M dwarfs,(2022). DOI: 10.1038/s41550-022-01781-1

Provided by National Astronomical Observatory of Japan

