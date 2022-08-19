New test can find whether an unborn child will have a genetic disorder with near 100% accuracy

<!–

A new test can tell a pregnant woman if their unborn child will have a genetic problem — and can do it faster and cheaper than currently available tests.

The Short-read Transpore Rapid Karyotyping (STORK) uses samples collected from an unborn fetus to determine whether it has extra or missing chromosomes. While such tests already exist, they are often very expensive and the results can take days.

This test, developed by researchers at Columbia University in New York City, can instead provide a result within hours. When run in a batch of ten tests at a time, operating costs can be as low as $50 per test run – a steal for these types of assessments.

Researchers hope their findings can be used to expand the number of people getting prenatal testing. Currently, genetic testing is only recommended for women who have had multiple miscarriages. It can also provide rapid testing of embryos used in the process of in vitro fertilization (IVF).

The entire three-part process that STORK goes through to analyze samples to determine if the unborn child will have a genetic condition takes just hours

The research team, which published their findings Thursday in the New England Journal of Medicinetested their device on 218 samples.

Of that group, 63 had indicators predicting that the child would eventually be born with some genetic condition.

These include conditions such as cystic fibrosis, fragile X syndrome, sickle cell disease and others,

Samples also came from various types of tissue: including the chorionic villi — small areas of placental tissue, the amniotic fluid that surrounds an unborn fetus, and the products of conception.

They also collected tissue from trophectoderm biopsies, which is usually the type of tissue screened for genetic disorders.

It works by first taking the tissue sample and then sending it through the ‘short read preparation’ phase, which takes about 45 minutes. Here it reads the DNA from the tissue.

It then sequences its findings for 10 minutes and after 30 minutes to an hour of analysis it produces a result.

The test could tell whether or not the child would be born with a genetic disorder on each of the chorionic villi, amniotic fluid and the product of conception tissue.

It was incorrect on one sample collected by the biopsy — giving it a 98 percent accuracy rate on those particular samples.

Overall, STORK was able to accurately determine whether a genetic disorder would occur or not in 99.5% of cases.

Not only was it so effective, but the test could quickly spit out a result.

It provided results within hours, while standard tests requiring a lab could take several days.

These tests are also significantly cheaper. A normal genetic test can use a lot of equipment and several man hours. These costs can run into the thousands.

A sample run by STORK alone costs about $200 each, while a batch of 10 samples at a time costs $500 — or $50 per test.

Although this initial sample was small, if successful, STORK could change the process of scanning for and detecting genetic disorders.

Because of how long and expensive the process is, these types of genetic tests are currently only limited to women who have had multiple miscarriages.

The Columbia team hopes STORK can be offered to women who have had one miscarriage, expanding screening for these conditions before birth.

It can also be used for frozen embryos for IVF. These eggs are generally pre-screened to see if they have markings that indicate that a child born from them will have problems.

A test like STORK can streamline the process and even make IVF more accessible.