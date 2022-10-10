New technique to trap soundwaves and light on a chip in large-scale circuits

−1 W−1. Credit: Science Progress (2022). DOI: 10.1126/sciaadv.abq2196″ width=”800″ height=”508″/> Brillouin guided acoustic scattering in multilayer silicon nitride waveguides. (A) Artistic rendering of the multilayer silicon nitride waveguide, showing the enhanced SBS backward process with the acoustic wave guided between the silicon nitride layers. (B) Simulated optical modes and acoustic responses of the SDS and ADS waveguides, respectively. SDS and ADS are two variants of the multilayer silicon nitride waveguides. (C) The calculated Brillouin gain coefficients of the standard SDS and ADS waveguides. The SDS waveguide shows enhanced SBS with a gain coefficient three to five times greater than previously demonstrated in silicon nitride, while the ADS waveguide shows inhibited SBS, with a Brillouin gain coefficient of less than 0.1 m−1 W−1. Credit: scientific progress (2022). DOI: 10.1126/sciaadv.abq2196



In recent decades, chips and electronic devices have become exponentially smaller and faster. Engineers have nearly reached the limits of traditional electronics and are now transitioning from electronics to photonics, using light instead of electrons. All kinds of new challenges arise on this scale. For example, the smallest interferences or quantum effects can distort signals and make them unusable. Now a research team from the University of Twente has added a new solution to the photonic toolbox.

The filtering, amplification and processing of optical signals is essential in the development of new telecommunications techniques, quantum optics and sensors. One way to do this effectively is to use a coherent optomechanical interaction technique called stimulated Brillouin scattering. In this technique, two precisely tuned lasers generate a sound wave with frequencies 1 million times higher than the human hearing threshold and capture it in a waveguide. Light sent through the waveguide interacts with the sound wave, which will reflect a very small and specific part of the light spectrum; filter the signal effectively.

“Although Brillouin scattering has been studied extensively in recent years, it could never be reliably implemented on a chip suitable for use in our daily lives,” said Prof. David Marpaung, professor at the head of the Nonlinear Nanophotonics research group. “It has proven very difficult to trap the sound wave in a waveguide long enough to be effective. ‘Acoustic leakage’ is a major problem in traditional silicon-based platforms that prevent strong Brillouin interactions. And alternative materials are often unstable, fragile or even poisonous.”

Silicon Nitride Multilayer Waveguide Breakthrough

The research team of the University of Twente has developed low-loss multilayer silicon nitride (Si 3 N 4 ) nanophotonic circuits to limit both the optical and acoustic waves. These circuits consist of 50 cm long spiral waveguides. This arrangement captures the sound wave and prevents the acoustic leakage that occurs when using a single core of silicon nitride. In addition to promising results in their experimental setup, the researchers produced a working proof of concept and other practical implementations. Roel Botter, lead author of the paper, says: “We have demonstrated an RF cancellation notch filter and the results show great potential for future stimulated Brillouin scattering on a silicon nitride chip.”

Marpaung added: “Our research enables integration of stimulated Brillouin scattering in large circuits. These new chips can be integrated with other emerging technologies such as tunable lasers, frequency combs and programmable photonic circuits, potentially playing a role in the future development of areas ranging from telecommunications to quantum computing.”

The research paper, published October 7 in scientific progress, is the result of a 4-year study on the feasibility of stimulated Brillouin scattering in silicon nitride photonic circuits. The research took place at the MESA+ Institute of the University of Twente, in collaboration with Dr Yang Liu, scientist at the Laboratory for Photonics and Quantum Measurements at EPFL in Switzerland. The silicon nitride chips are produced by LioniX International, a spin-off of the University of Twente and an indispensable partner in the research process.

Shaping radio signals using light

More information:

Roel Botter et al, Accompanied Acoustically Stimulated Brillouin Scattering in Silicon Nitride Photonic Circuits, scientific progress (2022). Roel Botter et al, Accompanied Acoustically Stimulated Brillouin Scattering in Silicon Nitride Photonic Circuits,(2022). DOI: 10.1126/sciaadv.abq2196

Provided by University of Twente

