New technique could accelerate DNA synthesis

pH – the concentration of protons in an aqueous solution – indicates how acidic the solution is. It regulates a wide range of natural and artificial chemical processes, including the synthesis of engineered DNA sequences for biotechnology applications.

Changing pH uniformly across an entire water-based solution is standard practice in chemistry. But what if researchers could create a range of localized pH regions where protons are more intensely concentrated than in other parts of the solution? This would allow them to perform pH-regulated chemistry in parallel at each of those sites, dramatically increasing experimental throughput and accelerating processes in DNA synthesis, which has applications in genomics, synthetic biology, vaccine development, and others. therapies, and data storage.

But locating the pH is challenging because protons disperse quickly in a water-based solution.

Now, researchers from the Harvard John A. Paulson School of Engineering and Applied Sciences (SEAS), in collaboration with researchers from the Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard, and DNA Script, a biotech focused on enabling benchtop enzymatic DNA synthesis , a technique for controlling pH at a local level, creating a dense array of microsites where the amount of protons is 100 to 1000 times higher than the average in the rest of the solution.

“This work enables high-throughput application of a wide variety of pH-regulated chemistry, including biomolecular synthesis,” said Donhee Ham, the Gordon McKay Professor of Electrical Engineering and Applied Physics at SEAS and co-senior author of the paper.

“It was made possible by an array of micrometer-scale electrochemical cells with a unique geometry, fabricated on and operated by a semiconductor integrated circuit chip,” said Hongkun Park, the Mark Hyman Jr. Professor of Chemistry and Professor of Physics and co-senior author of the article.

The research was published in Advances in science.

The semiconductor chip, with 256 electrochemical cells on the surface, is directly connected to a water-based solution of quinone molecules. Each cell looks like a rose with two concentric metal rings. The inner ring injects a current into the solution to electrochemically produce protons from quinone molecules. These locally generated protons try to disperse but are neutralized near the outer ring that electrochemically produces base molecules from quinone molecules by drawing a current from the solution. The locally generated protons are thus trapped in and around the center of the rose, creating an acidic microenvironment with a lowered pH.

“Essentially, in each activated electrochemical cell, we set up an electrochemical wall using the outer ring, where the acid generated by the inner ring cannot penetrate,” said Han Sae Jung, a SEAS graduate student and co-first author of the article . “Because each cell is independently controlled by the underlying semiconductor chip, we can lower the pH on any subset of the 256 electrochemical cells we want to activate. The unique cell structure we developed on the electronic semiconductor chip enables this spatio-selective pH programming possible.”

“Our device can not only locate and fine-tune pH by adjusting the currents of the concentric rings of each electrochemical cell, but can also monitor pH in real time using on-chip pH sensors located across the electrochemical cell array. distributed,” said Woo-Bin Jung, a postdoctoral researcher at SEAS and co-first author of the paper. “Therefore, we can create any spatial pattern of target pH values ​​or pH topography in the aqueous solution, with the real-time feedback from the map of the spatial pH pattern that we envision.”

“While traditional chemical DNA synthesis is done in nonaqueous media, enzymatic DNA synthesis in aqueous media is rapidly gaining interest as it minimizes molecular damage and the generation of hazardous waste and can increase synthesis rate and performance,” says Xavier Godron, the CTO of DNA Script and a co-author of the paper. “Thus, our manipulation of spatial patterns of pH in aqueous media can lead to high-throughput enzymatic DNA synthesis, with many biotechnology applications from protein engineering and antibody screening to DNA information storage.”

“This work demonstrates the power of multidisciplinary approaches that bring together semiconductor electronics, electrochemistry and molecular biology. The technology paves the way for a range of complementary biological applications, including oligolibraries for diagnostics and synthetic biology-based enzyme development,” said Robert Nicol, Senior Director of Technology Development at the Broad Institute and co-author of the article. “The integration of these diverse disciplines required teams that were highly responsive and willing to learn from each other in industry and academia.”

Other co-authors of the study are Jun Wang, Jeffrey Abbott, Adrian Horgan, Maxime Fournier, Henry Hinton and Young-Ha Hwang.

