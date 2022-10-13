New surveillance video shows two teens who shot dead Georgia football player being booked into jail

In new surveillance footage from Gwinnett County, Georgia, law enforcement officers see the information and inspect the clothing of two teens accused of shooting a star high school football player last week.

Last Wednesday, Elijah DeWitt, a star receiver at Jefferson High School, was shot and killed on his father’s birthday while he and a friend waited for their girlfriends outside the Dave & Busters in the Sugar Mills Mall in Lawrenceville, 30 miles northeast of Atlanta.

Both accused killers, Chandler Richardson, 19, and Kemare Bryan, 18, have been denied bail after extradition from South Carolina, where they were arrested last Thursday on gun charges.

Both are now charged with murder.

Investigators believe Richardson and Bryan got into an argument with DeWitt before the shooting. They do not expect any further arrests in the case.

Their Wednesday in court, where a judge told them they would “stay here for a while,” came hours before DeWitt’s funeral.

A standout wide receiver on his high school soccer team, DeWitt had been nicknamed “Eazy E” by NFL legend Cam Newton.

Kemare Bryan, 18, left, and Chandler Richardson, 19, right, are led to court on October 12

DeWitt is pictured at a football game before his death. His mother said his biggest ambition was to become a D1 player

A judge in Gwinnett County told the teens they would “stay here for a while” while they wait for a higher court to potentially set their bail

Hundreds of friends, teammates, acquaintances and relatives of Dewitt gathered on Tuesday evening during the 18-year-old’s visit to Jefferson Church.

The community gathered again Wednesday night for DeWitt’s funeral at Jefferson High School. And will meet again on Friday night when the Jefferson High School football team takes the field for the first time without DeWitt.

On Wednesday morning, a judge told Richardson and Bryan that each would have to wait for a higher court to set bail on their charges.

“You’ll stay here for a while,” he said.

The teens are charged with murder, as well as murder with intent, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm while committing a crime.

The defendants frowned during their court hearings and wore the same street clothes they were wearing when they were arrested in South Carolina.

Bailey Reidling sobbed during a vigil for her late boyfriend of four who was being held in Jefferson, Georgia, on Monday

On October 11, a vigil was held for DeWitt in Jefferson, Georgia. Hundreds of DeWitt’s family members, teammates, friends and acquaintances showed up

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help DeWitt’s family in times of need. At the time of writing, the page has raised over $49,000

Grieving and in disbelief, Reidling later said that DeWitt would have wanted her and others to move on and forgive the defendants.

DeWitt was found on the floor of Dave & Buster’s parking lot after being shot on Oct. 5. His grieving girlfriend said his last word to her was “help.”

Tanisha Gales, a teacher at Jefferson High School, said: 11alive that “teachers rally around the students and make sure they do well, if not just show love to make sure they get through this.”

“This has shown me the true meaning of community,” she said. “It was hard to see young men cry over their boyfriend, you know, when you work so closely together, you grew up playing sports together, it becomes a brotherhood. It will really hit them on Friday when they start on that field again and he’s gone.”