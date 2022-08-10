New surveillance photo shows teenager Kiely Rodni, 16, in store hours before she vanished

Police searching for Kiely Rodni, 16, released a surveillance image showing the missing California teen hours before she vanished at a nearby campground.

The image shows Rodni at 6:08pm Friday at business in Truckee, California, about ten minutes south of the Prosser Family Camp Ground where she was last seen at 12:30am later that night.

‘Kiely last seen wearing black spaghetti strap bodysuit, green Dickies pants w/ black grommet belt&black Vans,’ the Placer Sheriff’s department wrote in a tweet releasing the image.

Police have said they have no evidence to suggest she was abducted and are focusing on a search and rescue investigation instead.

Exclusive DailyMail.com photos show cops have set up a forensic tent at the bottom of a boat ramp that is accessed from the Prosser Family Camp Ground. A small submarine with a camera attached was also seen being pulled from the water.

Kiely was last seen at an end of high school party at the campground where friends said she appeared very drunk.

Police released a statement saying as of yesterday they had received 300 tips since Rodni was reported missing on Saturday. They also noted they had assigned 265 personnel to the search and logged a collective 4,600 hours.

In addition to the boats and dive teams combing the reservoir, authorities have deployed helicopters to conduct aerial searches for the missing teen.

Authorities will hold a press conference this afternoon at 2pm PST.

The Placer Sheriff’s department released a surveillance image (above, right) showing Kiely Rodni, 16, at 6:08pm Friday at business in Truckee, California, ten minutes from the camp she vanished from later that night

Sheriff’s deputies set up a forensics tent on a ramp into Prosser Creek Reservoir and launched mini-submarines fitted with cameras in a bid to find Kiely’s SUV

Detective Sergeant Scott Alford, who is leading the operation, said yesterday that no stone would be left unturned and pleaded with teens who attended the party to come forward.

‘This is a search and rescue operation focused on the area where Kiely was last seen and the search has expanded from there,’ he said.

‘Right now, we have no evidence that supports an abduction but we are not ruling it out.

‘This is being investigated as a missing persons case and a search and rescue, not as an abduction.’

Police boats and helicopters spent Tuesday searching the reservoir – a 760-acre lake that lies directly beneath the camp ground where Kiely was last seen.

More than 100 cops were combing the area near the campground where she was last seen, with police boats and divers scouring the 73ft deep Prosser Creek Reservoir which sits directly below.

Police have blocked access roads leading to the reservoir and are believed to be working on the theory that Kiely, 16, accidentally drove her silver Honda SUV into the water.

A dive team from the Nevada County Sheriff’s Department was also on site early Tuesday morning and was seen setting up in a spot next to the reservoir, southwest of the camping area and accessible by a dirt trail.

Blonde Kiely was last seen at a party at the Prosser Family Camp Ground in Truckee, California, in the early hours of Saturday morning at a party for high school students.

Police said the party was attended by more than 100 teenagers – some from as far away as the Bay area of San Francisco and Reno, Nevada.

Police dive teams have now joined the search for Kiely and exclusive DailyMail.com photos show boats searching the Prosser Creek Reservoir, which is a 760-acre stretch of water

A dive team from the Nevada County Sheriff’s Department was on site early Tuesday morning and was seen setting up in a spot next to the reservoir, southwest of the camping area and accessible by a dirt trail

Police say they have received more than 100 tips so far and have assigned 77 personnel to the case who are working alongside more than 150 volunteers

The Placer County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement: ‘We are trying to obtain as much information as possible — our focus is getting Kiely home safely’

A search and rescue helicopter is seen Tuesday circling the camp site where Kiely was last seen

An RV with flyers and information about Kiely is seen at the search and rescue site. The tip line is 530-581-6320. A website has also been set up: findkiely.com

The search and rescue party for Kiely is pictured near the area where she went missing in Truckee, California. Kiely’s mother said that authorities had deemed this an abduction case although they are now believed to be working on the theory she may have accidentally driven into the lake

Friends have said that Kiely had been drinking and they were worried about her attempting to drive home.

Kiely’s friends and family have issued a plea for teenagers with any information to come forward but family friend Abby, who asked not to give her last name, told DailyMail.com that it is proving difficult.

She said: ‘They don’t want to come forward – I think because of underage drinking and things like that.

‘We’re trying to tell them that we don’t care about alcohol – we’re just looking for any information that will help us find Kiely.’

The Placer County Sheriff’s Office has made a similar appeal and said in a statement: ‘We are trying to obtain as much information as possible — our focus is getting Kiely home safely.

‘We urge anyone who may have any information about Kiely to please contact our tip line. You can remain anonymous.’

Police say they have received more than 100 tips so far and have assigned 77 personnel to the case who are working alongside more than 150 volunteers.

Cops have also been using license plate technology in the search and have been checking cars as far away as Reno, Nevada, but are yet to find any sign of Kiely’s vehicle.

But while authorities explore all avenues the epicenter of the search is now at the lake

Kiely was last seen at 12.30am on Saturday at the Prosser Family Camp Ground, 10 minutes north of Truckee and a short drive from the hotel her family owns.

The teenager sent her mother Lindsey, 42, a text message saying she planned to leave in 45 minutes at approximately 11.30pm.

She had been due to meet friends at a local Starbucks at 9am ahead of a camping trip but failed to show up – prompting her mother to sound the alarm.

Kiely was at a party at the Prosser Family Campground, along with 100 other kids. The police say there were teens from multiple states there. She was driving her Honda but neither she nor the vehicle have been located

Cops have been using license plate technology in the search and have been checking cars as far away as Reno, Nevada, but are yet to find any sign of Kiely’s silver Honda SUV

Kiely was last seen at 12.30am on Saturday morning about 10 minutes north of Truckee and a short drive from her family’s hotel

Dirt bikes, along with Land Rovers, helicopters and boats are all being used in the search of the 16-year-old

Kiely had been due to meet friends at a local Starbucks at 9am ahead of a camping trip but failed to show up – prompting her mother to sound the alarm

Speaking to DailyMail.com on Monday, Lindsey said she believed her daughter has been abducted and begged the alleged kidnapper to bring her home.

She said: ‘I am terrified. My mind reels and my sleep is plagued with nightmares… thoughts that I just can’t get out of my head.’

‘I last saw her on Friday morning, she was going to meet us to go to a vintage car show but then she changed her mind and wanted to go to this party instead.

‘I extended her curfew. I had done it before and felt safe. She texted me at 11.30pm to say she would be leaving at 12.15am to come home.

‘She said ”I love you, mom.” That was the last I heard from her’.

Lindsey said she is sure that her daughter would not have run away. ‘My daughter is not the runaway type – not to stigmatize kids who are – but my daughter is not. She had the resources to run away and would have done if she wanted to.’

Friends said Kiely had appeared very drunk at the party and said they believe she has been taken because her Honda CRV SUV still hasn’t been found

Friends said Kiely had appeared very drunk at the party and said they believe she has been taken because her SUV still hasn’t been found.

Family friend Anna Larson said: ‘She wasn’t in a state where she could have driven very far. She was inebriated.

‘We did a thorough search of the woods where the party was and now we’re going to smaller towns. We believe she was taken.

‘Nobody we know left with her, nobody else is missing from the party. We don’t know if it was someone who was attending the party or a predator.

‘We also don’t know if there’s someone she planned to go and meet who we don’t know about yet. It is a nightmare.’