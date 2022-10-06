New study unveils why gold (111) surface forms a herringbone texture

(A) From left to right are the experimentally observed herringbone texture and the simulated herringbone and stripe textures on thick and thin models, respectively. (B) Effect of tension on textures. The simulated textures are displayed in color and the observed textures in gray. Credit: UNIST



Gold, a precious metal, is arguably the most commonly used metal for jewelry and coins due to its physical properties unique to the world of metals. Not only is it a good conductor of heat and electricity, it is also unaffected by air and most reagents.

It is also used in a wide variety of industrial, scientific and medical applications. For example, it has been used as a template for molecular self-assembly, the support material for two-dimensional material growth, and especially for the synthesis of carbon nanoribbons. More than half a century ago, researchers revealed the beautiful textures on nanoscale gold surfaces. Efforts to better understand the surface structures at the atomic scale have been continuously paid off from then on.

Au(111) surface, the most stable gold surface, has a periodic herringbone structure that can be observed through advanced microscopes. A long-term puzzle is why this strange fishbone forms on this golden surface. Extensive studies have been conducted for decades, but a thorough description of structural details is still lacking and therefore the underlying mechanism has never been well understood.

The difficulty in this matter lies in the fact that although the size of the texture is nanoscale, its periodic unit still contains more than 100,000 atoms. To study this system quantitatively, a very efficient and also very accurate calculation method is needed. However, in traditional approaches these two requirements cannot be met simultaneously.

Recently, Distinguished Professor Feng Ding (Department of Materials Science and Engineering) and his colleagues at the Center for Multidimensional Carbon Materials (CMCM), within UNIST’s Institute for Basic Science (IBS), took advantage of the state-of-the- art neural network method to train a gold force field from an accurate but slow calculation method.

Due to the powerful learning capacity of neural networks, this new force field achieves almost the same accuracy, and more importantly, it is many orders of magnitude faster than the original method.

Using this force field, the authors successfully simulated the experimentally observed herringbone texture on the Au(111) surface and revealed that there is a non-negligible deformation below the surface.

This deformation is critical for the formation of the herringbone texture as it allows effective relaxation of the rearranged surface atoms. If the distortion is suppressed (for example, a thin model), the texture becomes streaked.

Meanwhile, the authors also verified that the herringbone texture is sensitive to applied strains. On a tension-free surface, the herringbone structure is mirror-symmetrical. However, if a slight tension is introduced, the texture will be tilted. Above a critical species it changes thoroughly into a stripe texture.

“This important work expands the application of the machine learning method in materials science and opens a new avenue to study complex surface systems,” the research team noted.

Led by Distinguished Professor Feng Ding, this study was first authored by Dr. Pai Li. The findings of this study are published in the October 2022 issue scientific progress.

