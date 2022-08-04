New study reveals that climate change will severely impact bird species by 2080

Credit: Pixabay/CC0 public domain



Life scientists from Durham University, UK and Senckenberg Biodiversity and Climate Research Centre, Germany have predicted in their latest study that avian communities worldwide will change by 2080 as a result of climate change, largely as a result of habitat shifting.

For the projections of bird communities to the year 2080, the team of scientists linked past bird distribution to climate data and then applied these relationships to two future climate scenarios – based on low and medium greenhouse gas emissions – to assess changes in predict the distribution of species.

The team looked not only at changes in the number of species in areas, but also at the species that would occur. To summarize changes in species types, they calculated something called phylogenetic diversity, which summarizes how many different species of birds would exist.

For example, a community with many closely related species, such as insectivorous songbirds, would have a much lower phylogenetic diversity score than a community with a mix of more closely related species, for example songbirds plus other species such as raptors, partridges or gulls.

They examined how bird communities around the world might change in the future and found that climate change will not only affect the number of species, but also have profound effects on phylogenetic diversity and community composition.

Examples of bird species that are currently increasing phylogenetic diversity in the UK, probably caused in large part by climate change, include European bee-eaters, a species of insectivorous birds, waders and spoonbills, which normally breed further south in Europe, but now breed occasionally and up in the UK. Bee-eaters are only distantly related to other current bird species that breed in the UK. Similarly, newly nesting species such as spoonbills and waders have contributed to the phylogenetic diversity of birds in the UK in recent years.

The researchers reviewed data for a total of 8,768 bird species worldwide to predict how many different lineages could be regionally lost, or added, as species respond to climate change by shifting their range.

Although the researchers predict that species losses are most common in tropical and subtropical regions, phylogenetic restructuring of species communities is expected to occur around the world.

Their study highlights that preserving local phylogenetic diversity may be a key to the resilience of biological diversity to environmental change.

Their full study is published in the journal Proceedings of the Royal Society B.

“In our study, we examined the effects of global warming on the regional distribution of terrestrial birds around the world. The focus was on the effects on species richness and on various aspects of phylogenetic diversity, especially how closely related the species are to each other.” said the study’s lead author, Dr. Alke Voskamp of Senckenberg Biodiversity and Climate Research Centre.

Co-author of the study, Professor Stephen Willis of Durham University, said: “The diversity of genera is very often related to the diversity of traits that species possess and thus to their roles and functions in ecosystems. For example, species from more distant descendants often have different beak types and therefore eat different types of food. Change means that the ecosystem functions that birds perform in an area may also change in the future, with possible consequences for food webs, seed dispersal and plant pollination.”

The study emphasizes the importance of considering various measures in climate impact assessments.

Not only do bird species die out, but they can also lose the characteristics that make each species unique

More information:

Alke Voskamp et al, Expected impacts of climate change on the phylogenetic diversity of the world’s terrestrial birds: beyond the number of species, Proceedings of the Royal Society B: Biological Sciences (2022). Alke Voskamp et al, Expected impacts of climate change on the phylogenetic diversity of the world’s terrestrial birds: beyond the number of species,(2022). DOI: 10.1098/rspb.2021.2184

