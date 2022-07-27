New study reveals how ‘free radicals’ drive cell division, uncovering a potential new way to target cancer

Staining for reactive oxygen species in retinal pigment epithelial cells. Credit: Dr. Jörg Mansfeld



Scientists have discovered how naturally occurring but unstable molecules, known as free radicals, can control the fundamental process of cell division, which, if things go wrong, can lead to uncontrolled cell growth and cancer.

In the new study, the researchers show that hydrogen peroxide, a reactive oxygen molecule derived from free radicals containing oxygen, activates an important protein — cyclin-dependent kinase 2, or CDK2 — that promotes cell division through a previously unreported mechanism.

These findings confirm an important role for free radicals and hydrogen peroxide during cell division and open a potential new way to target numerous cancers related to defective CDK2 activity.

An important signaling molecule

Reactive oxygen species are highly unstable, oxygen-containing molecules that can easily react with other molecules in the cell. They are produced by the mitochondria – the powerhouses of the cell – during respiration when they break down nutrients to create energy for the cell.

Free radicals, such as reactive oxygen species, were initially recognized as harmful substances that damage proteins and DNA through oxidation. In recent years, however, they have been identified as an important signaling molecule that can stimulate cell division in the right concentrations.

Scientists from the Institute of Cancer Research, London, and the Technische Universität Dresden, Germany, used advanced genetic and metabolic tools in human retinal pigment epithelial cells to study exactly where and when free radicals are produced during cell division.

Cancer cells need free radicals to promote aspects of tumor development and progression, therefore understanding their role in cell division is of great medical importance.

Control cell division

The researchers found that free radical production correlated with mitochondrial activity and increased during different stages of cell division. The team showed that removing free radicals from the cell using antioxidants and metabolic treatments disrupted normal cell division, leading to an accumulation of cells that stalled at the point of DNA replication.

In particular, they noted that free radical levels reflected the activity of the major CDK2 protein, which is necessary for DNA replication during cell division, prompting them to further investigate the relationship between free radicals and CDK2.

The research was published in developmental cell and recently selected as a research highlight by Nature Reviews Molecular Cell Biology.

Free radicals are also produced during radiotherapy treatments and can be harmful to the cancer at high enough concentrations. Many cancer cells exhibit elevated levels of free radicals and ensure survival by producing their own antioxidants to limit the levels of potentially harmful molecules in the cell. Radiation therapy is an effective way to increase oxidative stress in cancer cells and tip the balance in favor of cell death.

A new way to target CDK2

Because of its critical role in cell division, CDK2 has long been a target for cancer therapy, and many attempts have been made in the lab to develop an inhibitor that blocks its function in cancer cells. In mammals, CDK2 is notoriously difficult to inhibit, often leading to off-target effects due to the protein’s similarity to other CDK proteins.

Using a variety of genetic tools and techniques, the team found that hydrogen peroxide was needed to oxidize CDK2 at a specific site to maintain its activity and function as cells replicate their DNA. Crucially, this newly discovered site was unique to CDK2 protein.

The findings of this study reveal a potential new therapeutic target for drug discovery against CDK2, opening up new avenues of research to explore ways to more effectively treat certain cancers.

A simple and elegant mechanism

Study leader Dr. Jörg Mansfeld, leader of the Post-translational Modifications and Cell Proliferation Team at the ICR, who previously led this research at the Biotechnology Center (BIOTEC) at the Technische Universität Dresden, Germany, said:

“Our study identifies a simple and elegant mechanism that links cell division to the process of energy generation in the cell. Previous research in the field had shown that reactive oxygen species could promote cell division, but until now it was unclear how this happened.

“Our findings show for the first time that a key protein for cell division, CDK2, can be directly regulated by free radicals produced by the mitochondria during the energy generation process in the cell. We have studied this process in several types of cells, including breast cancer cells. , and found that CDK2 can be oxidized in all of these settings, indicating its importance.

“We are revealing a novel CDK2 oxidation site, which could represent a novel way to target the protein. CDK2 oxidation could be exploited to develop a new class of CDK2-specific inhibitors that do not target closely related kinases. There is mounting evidence that inhibiting CDK2 in certain cancers, such as ovarian cancer, MYCN-amplified neuroblastoma and KRAS-mutated lung cancer may be highly effective.

“We are now also investigating whether the free radicals produced during radiotherapy can also oxidize CDK2 or other important proteins necessary for cell division, and whether this determines which cells are sensitive or resistant to the treatment.”

More information:

Dilyana Georgieva Kirova et al, A ROS-dependent mechanism promotes CDK2 phosphorylation to drive progression through S phase, developmental cell (2022). Dilyana Georgieva Kirova et al, A ROS-dependent mechanism promotes CDK2 phosphorylation to drive progression through S phase,(2022). DOI: 10.116/j.devcel.2022.06.008 Lisa Heinke, mitochondrial ROS drive cell cycle progression, Nature Reviews Molecular Cell Biology (2022). DOI: 10.1038/s41580-022-00523-5

