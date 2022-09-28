New study evaluates ‘urban-wildland juxtapositions’ of 36 US cities

Credit: Pixabay/CC0 public domain



For some, the great outdoors is just a short walk away, while for others, escaping the city is an odyssey in itself. While jogging in the wilderness around Salt Lake City, Professor Jeff Rose wondered if there was a way to measure the boundary between undeveloped land and urban areas.

The resulting paper, co-authored with his colleagues at the University of Utah, USA, is published in the journal Geography and Sustainability. It used several metrics to measure the “urban-wildland juxtaposition” of 36 U.S. cities.

“In Salt Lake, it’s a very striking contrast — you can be on a trail through miles of wild meadows and forests with the city buzzing just minutes away,” said study co-author Professor Sarah Jack Hinners. “The idea from the start was to create a metric that could quantitatively capture that experience.”

The authors measured urban factors by looking at a city’s population size and density, plus airport capacity and transit service as measures of infrastructure concentration. Wildland was measured as the less developed public land within 50 miles of an urban area that could be accessed by the public for recreation.

Using government figures, the authors developed three metrics: the “urbanity” of a city (U), the amount of nearby undeveloped “wildland” (W), and the “juxtaposition” between them (UWJ). They then calculated these statistics for 36 U.S. cities, ranging from major metropolitan cities, such as Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington in Texas, to regional hubs, such as Shreveport in Louisiana.

The final UWJ scores ranged from nearly zero (Lubbock, Texas) to 0.106 (Phoenix-Mesa). “These values ​​make sense when you consider which city would have a ‘perfect’ score of one,” Hinners says. “We had to leave room in the space between zero and one for a ridiculously urban place (think Blade Runner or Star Wars’ Coruscant) completely surrounded by 100% wildland (think Avatar),” she adds. This helped the researchers understand why the city scores were so low, since anything scoring above 0.1 would have very rare, dramatic urban interfaces.

Cities with high or low UWJ scores also fit some of the researchers’ hypotheses about the population of these cities. For example, they found that high U and UWJ statistics correlated moderately with a higher proportion of the “creative class,” highly skilled, mobile workers in professional and technological fields who want to live in places with high cultural and social amenities. Similarly, a high W score was moderately correlated with lower rates of obesity and diabetes.

“We assumed that a place with a strong combination of city and wilderness would appeal to people who are young, educated and mobile,” says Hinners. “These are also people driving the growing economies.”

Hinners would like others to use this new metric to compare more cities and perform more complex analyses. It can also help researchers and city planners develop a recipe for success for a twenty-first century city.

“I think it can serve to point out the value of preserving and highlighting the ecological landscapes that still exist, and even restoring them where possible,” she says.

More information:

Sarah J. Hinners et al, Geographically evaluating urban-wildland juxtapositions in 36 urban areas in the United States, Geography and Sustainability (2022). Sarah J. Hinners et al, Geographically evaluating urban-wildland juxtapositions in 36 urban areas in the United States,(2022). DOI: 10.116/j.geosus.2022.05.004